MANCHESTER — The Exeter High School boys hockey team exacted some revenge in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament championship game.
The Blue Hawks recently lost to Concord twice over a six-day span, but dethroned the defending tournament champion Crimson Tide with a 3-1 triumph in the final on Thursday night at JFK Coliseum.
Exeter fell at two-time defending NHIAA Division I champion Concord, 5-4, in overtime in a regular-season bout last Wednesday and 6-2 in the second day of round-robin tournament action on Tuesday.
The Blue Hawks, who are 1-2 in Division I play, struck early in each of the first two periods to build a 2-0 lead. Exeter then held off a Concord flurry that began at the end of the second frame and carried into the third.
Exeter clinched the win with 35.7 seconds remaining on Roger Davis’ shorthanded empty-net goal during a Concord power play and after the Crimson Tide pulled goaltender Kalan Gaudreault (21 saves) for the extra skater.
Exeter senior left wing Ty Robinson opened the game’s scoring 3:15 into the first period with his goal from the left circle off a behind-the-net feed from classmate and captain Cam Snee.
The Blue Hawks took a two-goal lead two minutes into the second period behind Max Givetz’s rebound goal from the doorstep. Givetz’s tally highlighted an opening five minutes of the middle period over which Exeter outshot Concord, 6-0.
“The fast starts have not been a theme for us against them in the past two games,” Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said, “because eight days ago, they were up 2-0 before we could blink and on Tuesday, (Concord captain) Brooks Craigue was up 4-0 four minutes into the game.
“It started with preparation for our game (Wednesday). We had a quick start against Bedford (a 3-2 win) and we just wanted to carry that over into tonight.”
Concord junior right wing Dawson Fancher scored his fifth goal of the season through traffic in front of Exeter junior goaltender Charlie Mozina 6:45 into the middle period to trim the Blue Hawks’ lead to 2-1.
The Crimson Tide, who are 4-0 in regular-season play, hemmed Exeter in its zone for most of the final five minutes of the second period.
Exeter won the tournament, which is sponsored by Brady-Sullivan Properties, in its second year in the field.
All-Tournament Team: Brooks Craigue, forward, Concord; Sam Maurice, forward, Trinity; Cam Snee, forward, Exeter; Joey Tarbell, defense, Concord; Roger Davis, defense, Exeter; Charlie Mozina, goaltender, Exeter.
George “Butch” Joseph Tournament MVP: Charlie Mozina, Exeter.