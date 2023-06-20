Bedford High brothers Lucas and Logan Mack were unsure at first about the prospect of being doubles partners. In fact, last year they decided against it.
In hindsight, though, a doubles partnership last season probably would have gone well, Lucas Mack said.
It certainly did this spring.
Lucas, a senior, and Logan, a junior, won the NHIAA boys doubles championship on June 8 at Southern New Hampshire University. The Macks’ doubles tournament victory came a week after they helped the Bulldogs capture the Division I team title by winning both their respective singles matches and doubles match in an 8-1 triumph over Hanover in the final.
“This year, it was my last year and we felt like our games were both getting really better over the course of the year leading up to this season,” Lucas Mack said, “and we wanted to play together and we felt like we can make it work this time. ... Overall, I just feel like the more we practiced together throughout the season, the better we got exponentially. Our level just grew and grew.”
The Mack brothers, who never played doubles together competitively before this spring, went 11-0 over the Division I regular season and playoffs.
Lucas, who played on the ad (left) side of the court, and Logan, who played on the deuce (right) side, breezed into the doubles tournament semifinals after 8-0 and 8-3 victories over the first two rounds.
“We were just able to get in a groove — just play our game, just get into it, hit our shots,” Logan Mack said of the first two rounds. “It was good to have those matches initially so we could just get into the scheme of playing with each other and knowing how to play against other teams for that day.”
Lucas said he tended to keep his shots low and consistent off returns throughout the season, often using his backhand. Logan has a very good forehand, perhaps even a little better than his brother’s, and loved to hit drop volleys at the net, Lucas said.
In the doubles tournament, the brothers played well at the net with techniques like hitting shots to their opponents’ baseline coming off a high ball, Lucas said. “Just trying different strategies to get to the net and to be aggressive and finish off the point fast was the best thing that worked for us,” he said.
The duo advanced to the best-of-three-set final match on with a 6-2, 6-3, semifinal triumph over Nashua South’s Atul Phadke and Abhinav Avvaru earlier that day.
In the 30 minutes between the end of the semifinal match and the final against Lebanon’s Nolan Arado and Will Katz, the Mack brothers didn’t talk much, Logan said. They just quietly prepared themselves with the thought of playing their game and that whatever happens happens, Logan said.
Arado, who won the NHIAA boys singles tournament, and Katz took the first three games of the first set in the final, over which the Mack brothers let the Lebanon duo dictate the points, Logan said.
While they thought about changing their game play, Lucas and Logan decided just to try to stay consistent, make their opponents miss and have to keep playing at a high level to continue winning points, Lucas said. They also kept playing aggressive both at the net and baseline and made smart shots, Logan said.
“I think just maintaining our focus and just being consistent and steady and wearing them down really helped us come back into that final match and win it,” said Lucas, who will attend Tufts University next fall.
Lucas and Logan won three of the next five games to create a 5-5 tie before winning the final two to secure a 7-5 victory in the first set. While Logan said it was not as lopsided as the score suggests, the brothers then closed out the match by taking the second set, 6-0.
Lucas said he and his brother used low, deep shots when returning serves in the second set to keep Arado and Katz near the baseline and away from the net.
Taking the third game of the second set after a long deuce, Lucas said, was a crucial point in the match for the duo. “It’s never good to let your opponent back into the match and get any ounce of confidence because momentum shifts in tennis can happen very quickly, especially when it’s just two-out-three sets,” he said.
Logan said he wanted to win the doubles tournament with his brother so Lucas could finish his high school career with both the title and two team championships.
Bedford also won the Division I crown in 2021, when Lucas was a sophomore, but the NHIAA did not hold the doubles tournament that year. His freshman season in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I think it was nice for him,” Logan said. “It’s his senior year and he wants to go out with a win.”Arado won the boys singles tournament by defeating Bishop Guertin’s Nick Xie, 6-4, 6-0, in the final. Logan Mack lost to Arado, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 1-0, in the semifinals. Xie advanced to the final by beating Lucas Mack, 7-6 (8), 6-4, in the semifinals.
Winnacunnet’s Polina Makarenko and Stella Sebeny won the girls doubles tournament and Makarenko also won the girls singles tournament earlier this month.
Second-seeded Makarenko and Sebeny defeated the Derryfield School duo of Sophia Correnti and Sophie Brown, the tournament’s fifth seed, 7-5, 6-1, 1-0 (3), in the girls doubles final. Makarenko, a junior refugee from Ukraine, and Sebeny, Winnacunnet’s senior captain, advanced to the doubles final by defeating Dover’s Tory Vitko and Riya Ramdev, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals. Makarenko won the girls singles title by defeating Correnti, 6-2, 6-0. Makarenko lost one game over her first four tournament matches and advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-0 semifinal win over Manchester Central’s Emily Leclerc.