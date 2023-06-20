doubles tennis finalists

NHIAA state doubles finalists, from left, Lucas and Logan Mack of Bedford share a match-day moment with Lebanon’s Nolan Arado and Will Katz at the SNHU courts in Hooksett.

 PROVIDED BY MIKE BAYER

Bedford High brothers Lucas and Logan Mack were unsure at first about the prospect of being doubles partners. In fact, last year they decided against it.

In hindsight, though, a doubles partnership last season probably would have gone well, Lucas Mack said.