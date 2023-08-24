LITCHFIELD — If you root for the Campbell High football team, you’re about to get some good news. Campbell won the NHIAA championship last season, and the Cougars could be just as good — if not better — this year.
Some thought the Cougars were a year away last season, but they rebounded from regular-season losses to Monadnock and Trinity to beat both of those teams in the playoffs en route to a 9-2 record and the Division III title.
Campbell returned nine starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s team.
“We’re in a good place if we can stay healthy,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “We’re still a small school with small-school problems. Our numbers are up this year (43 players) with a pretty large freshman class, but our depth at the varsity level will be a key. If we can stay healthy, we should be able to make a run at it (the Division III championship), but we’re not as deep as some other teams.
“No one takes Campbell football lightly. No matter what it looks like on paper, we have to show up and give our best because at any given point Stevens could punch you in the mouth and win a game, Monadnock — you can never take them for granted, and Inter-Lakes will be up this year. And it goes on and on.”
The Cougars are fortunate to still have running back Scott Hershberger in their backfield. Hershberger, a junior, was one of the most productive players in the state last season, when he ran for 2,291 yards on 237 attempts and completed 9 of 14 passes for 117 yards and a TD.
“I knew Scott hit the weight room after his freshman year and he came back bigger, stronger, faster, but I thought the offensive line would be the key to what Scott could do and they jelled faster than I thought they would,” Costello said.
Hershberger: “A lot of our guys are returning, so we already have a strong base, but we have to be better than we were last year. We all have the hunger. We all want to be great this year.”
Nick Mackey, a junior offensive lineman/linebacker, said the team had confidence in its ability from Day 1 last season, in part because of a strong work ethic in the offseason.
“I don’t know about other teams, but we were here practicing at the end of the school year and getting here at 5 in the morning during the summer on the track doing laps,” Mackey said. “It’s optional, but we had more than half the team showing up.”
Of course, like any defending champion, Campbell will have to guard against overconfidence and be prepared to take each team’s best shot each week.
“Just because we won doesn’t mean we’re going to come out and dominate everyone again,” senior running back/defensive back Logan Daigle said. “It’s all about working hard every day. Like coach says, one percent better every day. It doesn’t matter if we lost every game or won every game last year. You still have to work every day.”
The Cougars also added two players who play other sports at Campbell: Logan Allaire and Hunter Henderson. Allaire wrestles for Campbell, and Henderson is a catcher on the baseball team. Costello said both will help on defense.
“These guys haven’t really talked about last year a whole lot,” Costello said. “It’s there, and you see the T-shirts every once in a while, but based on the work ethic I’ve seen so far from the top players, you’d think we lost last year. In a way, they seem like they still have something to prove.”