Windham High boys hockey coach Shawn Dunn wants his players to temper their excitement for Saturday. That’s when the Jaguars will battle neighboring rival Salem High at the Salem Icenter in the first “Canobie Cup,” an event that he hopes will eventually become the premier winter sports event for both schools.
Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff. As part of the game, both teams will raise funds for New Hampshire-based charity Building Dreams for Marines.
“We want it to be a game that everybody wants to go to,” Dunn said. “It might be slow the first year but I hope it picks up and becomes like a Thanksgiving (football) game and the big game in winter.”
Building Dreams for Marines builds home or vehicle modifications, such as ramps and stair lifts, at no cost for Marine veterans who have mobility challenges, according to its website.
Through public and business donations, Salem and Windham have already raised a few thousand dollars, Dunn said.
There will be on-site raffles for items like Boston Bruins tickets and gift cards to local restaurants during the game. Donations can be made via check to Building Dreams for Marines or Venmo to @FriendsofWindhamHockey until Jan. 30.
Daysha Hatfield, a former Marine whose son, Carl, plays for Windham, will drop the puck for the ceremonial puck drop before the game. Both teams will wear special patriotic uniforms that Dunn said his players have been trying to sneak a peek at since they arrived.
Windham used to hold a “Warrior Week” during which each of its winter sports teams raised money for Building Dreams for Marines. Windham alumni Chad Desautels and Jack Crowley, who created Warrior Week as students in 2016, will soon join the charity’s board of directors, Dunn said.
“Their whole mission resonates on what I want the team mentality to be — look out for those that look after you,” Dunn said of Building Dreams for Marines. “That’s the message I wanted to emphasize to the kids.”
Dunn and Salem coach Mark McGinn said their players are looking forward to the new addition to the teams’ rivalry in the Canobie Cup, named after the lake that borders both towns. The trophy will be updated with the game’s winner each year and held by the winning school until the following year’s regular-season meeting.
Windham students used to attend Salem High before Windham High opened in 2009. Dunn was a senior assistant captain for McGinn during the Salem boys hockey team’s inaugural 1999-2000 season. Windham assistant coach Steve Fairburn played for McGinn at Salem from 1999-2001 and served as an assistant captain his senior year.
Both teams play out of the Icenter.
“All these kids know each other,” McGinn said. “They grew up together, they played youth hockey together, we play in the same rink. It’s a friendly competition with bragging rights.”
Dunn said kids in both school districts will hopefully see the charity game as a reason to play for their high school team and competing for a trophy helps give it that rivalry game feel.
“We want to make it an event everybody will circle on their calendar, that the town will show up for,” Dunn said.