Kevin Malm and son Patrick

Kevin Malm and son Patrick share a moment after the Plymouth Regional Bobcats’ Division II state championship.

 Provided by TODD AUSTIN

KEVIN MALM is best known around Plymouth for cooking up his signature steak and cheese subs at football, softball and Little League games. While not as noticeable — or delicious — his other contributions to the town’s sports community are seemingly endless.

For more than 20 years, the Plymouth resident and Warwick, Rhode Island, native has volunteered in just about every way possible for Plymouth Regional High School and youth teams.