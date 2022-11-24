Owen Kelley
Manchester Central players, including senior Owen Kelley, facing at right, celebrate with the trophy after their 14-7 win over Manchester Memorial on Thursday at Gill Stadium.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Life is good when your team wins a football game. It’s even better when it happens on Thanksgiving against your rival.

“Going home, eating some turkey. Never a bad day when you have football and food,” said Manchester Central’s Owen Kelley, moments after the Little Green’s 14-7 victory over Manchester Memorial in Thursday’s holiday matchup at Gill Stadium.

Preston
Central’s Kdin Preston works to avoid Memorial’s Daniel Betancur and Jose Soto during Thursday’s game at Gill Stadium. At rear is Central quarterback Cayden Salvi.
Central with trophy
Central seniors pose for a photo with the trophy.
Preston
Central’s Kdin Preston, left, is pulled down by Memorial’s Ethan Vilgrain during Thursday's game.
Vilgrain
Memorial's Ethan Vilgrain catches a 14-yard TD pass from Connor McFarland.