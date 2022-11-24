MANCHESTER — Life is good when your team wins a football game. It’s even better when it happens on Thanksgiving against your rival.
“Going home, eating some turkey. Never a bad day when you have football and food,” said Manchester Central’s Owen Kelley, moments after the Little Green’s 14-7 victory over Manchester Memorial in Thursday’s holiday matchup at Gill Stadium.
Kelley, a senior, had a big hand in Central’s sixth straight Turkey Bowl win — seventh, really, if you include last season’s Central-Memorial nonleague game played on Nov. 5 instead of Thanksgiving. The 6-foot 4-inch safety/wide receiver hauled in a 10-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Cayden Salvi to set up Central’s second touchdown, then made two plays to help seal the triumph.
First, he intercepted a Connor McFarland pass with 3 minutes left.
Then, after Memorial scored its lone TD with 1:55 left, he fell on the ensuing onside kick. Without any timeouts, Memorial never got the ball back after Central’s Kdin Preston’s two carries netted 18 yards and a first down.
The Crusaders played without injured wide receiver Martin Alisandro, their go-to guy in the passing game, and several other key underclassmen.
“This isn’t a normal varsity game,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “It’s a rivalry game, with so much emotion attached to every play. It’s a different level of physicality. It’s hard to get kids that haven’t experienced the game — especially since we haven’t done this in three years — to be actually ready for this. So I’m proud of the effort. They played as hard as they could.”
The contest, played before a crowd of about 700, including the Memorial band, was scheduled because the teams didn’t meet during the regular season. Both clubs took 2-6 records into the game.
And both teams struggled to move the football against stout defenses. Memorial finished with 223 total yards, Central 203. The difference? A few big plays by Central, including four on fourth-and-considerable distance situations.
The game started like it might be a shootout. Defensive back Ethan Holmes set up Central’s first possession by snaring a twice-tipped pass for an interception at the Central 30.
Ten plays later, Salvi (12 for 29, 135 yards passing) scrambled in from the 9, Oliver Jaquez kicked the extra point, and it was 7-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
A trend developed from there. Both teams mounted mini-drives that fell short of threatening — until the fourth quarter, when Central took advantage of a short (40 yards) field to double its lead.
Micah Huffman made the first big catch, a 13-yarder on fourth-and-10 from the Memorial 28, and Kelley followed with another fourth-down grab, for 10 yards to the Memorial 3. Two plays later, from the 1, Preston bulled into the end zone.
Memorial’s TD drive was a case of too-little, too-late. McFarland (12 for 22 for 118 yards passing), moved the Crusaders 80 yards in five plays and capped the drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Ethan Vilgrain, who got one foot down in the end zone on his way out of bounds. With only 1:55 remaining, though, the “food” part of the “football and food” perfecta was about to take priority.