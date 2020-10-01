Chris LaBerge has a plan for the regular season. The Manchester Central boys soccer coach wants his experienced players to fine-tune their games and at the same time give opportunities to his younger group.
LaBerge said after the Little Green’s 6-1 season-opening triumph at Memorial last Tuesday that he has a special group of 12 seniors but that it’s important for his returning players to gain experience as well.
Central’s entire second team saw playing time against Memorial last Tuesday. The Little Green also defeated Memorial by the same score last Thursday and opened this week with a 2-1 triumph over Bedford, which lost to Hanover on penalty kicks in last year’s Division I final. The Bulldogs (1-1) host Central (3-0) Thursday at 7.
“Most of the games, I’m going to want to get the first team — just have a long period together to sharpen up together,” LaBerge said. “Then I really want to get my (younger) kids in. The kids that were on the second part of (last Tuesday’s) game are kids that I’ll have next year. They’re all returning players so it’s a chance for me to think about the future.
“My suspicion is what will happen is the first-round game (of the open tournament) for us could be the championship game. We could be playing Hanover or Bedford or whatever so we want to be sharp for that. You don’t want to be one and done but it gives you a chance as a coach to really plan for the future as well.”