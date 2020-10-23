The scheduled Division I tournament play-in football game on Friday night between Manchester Central and Concord has been canceled. Concord will advance to the open tournament, which is scheduled to begin next weekend.
Also, the Bow-Pembroke game set for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.
FRIDAY
Play-in games
Central at Concord, canceled
Bishop Guertin at Keene
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Exeter
Regular season
Alvirne at Merrimack
Nashua South at Bedford
Spaulding at Winnacunnet
Londonderry at Nashua North
Lebanon at Hanover
Milford at Hollis/Brookline
Pelham at Laconia
Raymond at Somersworth
SATURDAY
Play-in games
Kingswood at Merrimack Valley, 12:30 p.m.
John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.
Mascoma at Newfound, 2 p.m.
Regular season
Bow at Pembroke, canceled
Franklin at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, 10 a.m.
Bishop Brady at Epping, 10 a.m.
Plymouth at Gilford/Belmont, 1 p.m.
Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.
Stevens at Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Memorial at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.
St. Thomas at Kennett, 2 p.m.
Monadnock at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
Trinity at Campbell, 2 p.m.