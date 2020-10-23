Central

The scheduled Division I tournament play-in football game on Friday night between Manchester Central and Concord has been canceled. Concord will advance to the open tournament, which is scheduled to begin next weekend.

Also, the Bow-Pembroke game set for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.

FRIDAY

Play-in games

Central at Concord, canceled

Bishop Guertin at Keene

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Exeter

Regular season

Alvirne at Merrimack

Nashua South at Bedford

Spaulding at Winnacunnet

Londonderry at Nashua North

Lebanon at Hanover

Milford at Hollis/Brookline

Pelham at Laconia

Raymond at Somersworth

SATURDAY

Play-in games

Kingswood at Merrimack Valley, 12:30 p.m. 

John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.

Mascoma at Newfound, 2 p.m.

Regular season

Bow at Pembroke, canceled

Franklin at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, 10 a.m.

Bishop Brady at Epping, 10 a.m.

Plymouth at Gilford/Belmont, 1 p.m.

Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.

Stevens at Newport, 1:30 p.m.

Memorial at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.

St. Thomas at Kennett, 2 p.m.

Monadnock at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.

Trinity at Campbell, 2 p.m.