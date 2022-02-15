Members of the Manchester Central swimming team are, kneeling, from left, Reagan Crusco and Alexei Avakov. Standing, Amelia Bannister, Abby Gowern, Kathryn Craig, coach Steve VanDerBeken, Conlan Hurley, Lucas Laventure and Mirza Kruscica.
The Manchester Central swim team had three double-winners at the Division I state swimming championships on Sunday, and the Little Green boys took third overall at the meet — their highest finish in over 20 years.
Central freshman Abby Gowern, senior Conlan Hurley, and sophomore Alexei Avakov each won two events. Three double-winners in a state meet represents a first for the program, according to veteran coach Steve VanDerBeken.
Gowern took first in the 200 freestyle ( in 1:57.9) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.9). Hurley swam to victory in both the 200 freestyle (1:47.9) and the 500 freestyle (4:56.9), and Avakov won the 50 freestyle (21.5) and the 100 breaststroke (56.1).
Other highlights for the Little Green:
• Senior Kathryn Craig swam the 100 butterfly in 1:12.7 — her best time of the season.
• Amelia Bannister and Reagan Crusco joined with Craig and Gowern in the 200 freestyle relay, placing 11th with a 1:56.8. The time was their best by over six seconds.
• The same four girls then took 11th in the 400 freestyle relay, in a season-best time of 4:23.1
• Mirza Kruscica qualified placed seventh in the 100 butterfly with a personal-best time of 58.75. Kruscica also took seventh in the 100 backstroke, again in the personal-best time of 1:01.3.
• First-year swimmer Lucas Leventure, a senior, joined Hurley, Avakov and Krusica to swim the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The foursome placed third in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:36.9, then took fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:35.3. Both relay times shattered their season-best relay times.
The Central boys placed third overall, with 122 points, while the girls finished 11th with 40 points.