MANCHESTER — It has been an emotional NHIAA Division I playoff run for the Manchester Central boys soccer team, and now the Little Green are one win away from their first state final since 2018.
Thamba Mbungu, a 2019 Central graduate and former soccer standout at the school, was found shot dead at Derryfield Park on Oct. 24. Mbungu played with many of Central’s current players.
Three days after Mbungu’s death, second-seeded Central (16-1-1) scored four second-half goals in its 5-0 first-round triumph over No. 15 seed Salem. And Friday night at Gill Stadium, the Little Green convincingly secured a 3-0 quarterfinal win over 10th-seeded and 2020 runner-up Winnacunnet.
Central will meet No. 3 Hanover (14-3-1) in the semifinals Monday at 4 p.m. at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
“It’s a stark reality of life and it hit us hard,” 22nd-year Little Green coach Chris LaBerge said after Friday night’s quarterfinal win. “We’ll get back to thinking about it again tomorrow but for tonight, they can celebrate a good performance in his memory.”
Central senior goalkeeper David Hood made nine saves against the Warriors (10-7-1) to earn his fourth straight and 13th overall shutout this season. The Little Green have allowed five goals this fall and also shut out Hanover in a 1-0 road triumph on Oct. 15.
“We’ve defended all year,” LaBerge said. “I’ve never had a goalie like this before. Five goals in 18 games is unbelievable ... Once we have one (goal), we know we have a good chance.”
Junior Theo Kanteres scored the first goal of the game and first by a Central back this season in the 27th minute. Kanteres put home a header shot from inside the penalty box off a service from senior back Jacob Vachon to build the Little Green a 1-0 lead that they took into halftime.
Central doubled its advantage in the 56th minute, when senior Gavin Lins scored on a low shot inside the box via a feed from classmate Jahir Garcia.
“We like to keep possession of the ball and build our attack,” LaBerge said. “We’re looking to hit combinations and finish good chances that we create. I don’t think you can win a state title if you can’t create a goal.”
The Warriors had the possession advantage and created opportunities over the second half’s first 10 minutes but could not solve Hood. Arguably their best scoring chance came on a rocket of a midfield shot by senior Noah Molnar that deflected off the crossbar in the 52nd minute.
Winnacunnet coach Nick Rowe said his team opened the second half playing its style, being more aggressive to the ball and getting into spaces to attack.
“They hung tough,” Rowe said of the Little Green. “Their back line was tough. Their goalkeeper is really good in the air, makes those saves that aren’t in the stat book, makes those basic plays that makes it simple for him and keeps them going.”
Central capped the game’s scoring with Logan Tartsa’s penalty-kick goal in the 75th minute.
Winnacunnet junior goalkeeper Tanyon Ziolkowski made eight saves.
The Little Green drew four corner kicks to the Warriors’ three.
“It’s been a rough couple weeks for us,” LaBerge said. “There’s been a lot of tension, a lot of emotion. To come out and get these last few wins has been good for our psyche.”