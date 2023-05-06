MANCHESTER — If you wrote down all the things that have plagued the Manchester Central/West High School baseball team this spring, an inability to score runs would be at or near the top of the list.
Central/West entered Friday night’s game against city rival Memorial with a 1-8 record, and failed to score more than two runs in seven of its eight losses. The Knights scored a total of 13 runs in those eight setbacks.
“Offensively, we’ll get guys on and then there’s no timely hitting,” Central/West co-head coach Dan Colburn explained. “Situational hitting has been an issue in the beginning part of the season, and we’ve been working on that.”
That work seemed to pay off against Memorial. Central/West collected 10 runs on eight hits in the first four innings and ended an eight-game losing streak by earning a 10-0 victory in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Shortstop Amar Douidi and pitcher Brett Beddington provided much of the offense for the Knights. Douidi had two hits (a single and a triple), walked once, drove in four runs and scored three times. Beddington had two hits (a double and a triple) and three RBIs. First baseman Declan Ryan scored three runs.
Beddington also pitched all five innings, and limited Memorial to one hit — a double by Caidan Berube. Beddington finished with nine strikeouts.
“We had a good week of practice and this was our only game of the week, so we really focused on those things that have been keeping us from being successful: playing small ball, playing good defense, timely hitting — all of that is stuff we focused on, and it paid off,” Colburn said. “It was a big game. We needed the win.”
Like Central/West, Memorial entered the game with a 1-8 record and was attempting to end an eight-game losing streak.
“We beat ourselves every single game,” Memorial coach Matt D’Ambrosio said. “It seems like in any big moment, we lose it. Defense hasn’t helped. Pitching hasn’t helped either. We walked 70 guys in our first nine games.
“Right now, our goal is to play hard and be in every game.”
Eight of the nine players in the Central/West batting order reached base by the third inning.
“The bats certainly could have been more productive this year, but (Friday night) they were,” Central/West co-head coach Ernie Yerrington said. “And we did not commit any errors. In one of our games earlier this year, we lost count (of the errors) after 13.”
Central/West has already played heavyweights like Londonderry, Pinkerton Academy and Goffstown, and the second half of the team’s schedule appears to be a little more forgiving than the first half. Yerrington said the team is still focused on qualifying for the postseason. Fifteen teams will make the Division I tournament.
“We have played some good teams,” Yerrington said. “Our first two weeks, we had a very difficult schedule.
“It all came together in this game. This win certainly could propel us and we certainly hope it will. The goal is always to make the postseason. I think something like this is just what we needed.”