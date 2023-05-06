Central-West baseball
Manchester Central/West’s Nolan Duval is safe at second base as Memorial’s Ryan Cunningham looks for the call during the second inning at Friday night’s game at Gill Stadium in Manchester.

MANCHESTER — If you wrote down all the things that have plagued the Manchester Central/West High School baseball team this spring, an inability to score runs would be at or near the top of the list.

Central/West entered Friday night’s game against city rival Memorial with a 1-8 record, and failed to score more than two runs in seven of its eight losses. The Knights scored a total of 13 runs in those eight setbacks.