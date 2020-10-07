NASHUA — Ninth-year Manchester Central field hockey coach Bill Larkins has spent years working to grow interest in field hockey in the Queen City.
That process took an important step forward this fall.
Central and Manchester West are currently in their inaugural season as a co-op team, marking the first time West girls have had the opportunity to play field hockey since its program disbanded after Bedford left the district and opened its own high school in 2007.
Three West student-athletes — freshman Leah Senecal and sophomores Alexys McCall and Kyleigh Pierce — are members of the Central/West junior varsity team.
The goal, Larkins said, is for West to eventually have enough student-athletes interested in playing that it can field a standalone program again.
“It’s a long-term project,” Larkins said after Central/West defeated Nashua South, 1-0, at Stellos Stadium on Wednesday behind a fourth-quarter goal from Catherine Jones and a three-save shutout performance by Megan Diers. “Think of it in terms of years, not a season.”
In addition to coaching Central, Larkins helped found the Manchester Hockey Roos program, which teaches young boys and girls in Manchester the fundamentals of the game, alongside Londonderry High School coach Nichole Treadway and Saint Anselm College field hockey coach Carolyn King-Robitaille.
“We’ve got SNHU (Southern New Hampshire University), we’ve got St. A’s, who are two of the best teams in Division II, and we’ve got great programs running at (Manchester) Memorial and at Central,” Larkins said. “And adding West to the mix gives the girls on the West Side a path to play and, ideally, a path to play on their own team.”
Central senior Grace Mayhew said integrating the three new players from West into the program was a seamless process. Classmate Ava Demers said it helped that Senecal, McCall and Pierce attended voluntary summer workouts, which is where the team starts to jell and get an idea of how it might look during the fall.
“The new girls on JV who go to West are super duper nice and we love them,” Mayhew said. “And we think that they’re going to improve and do super well next season.
“It grows the game locally, too. It really opens up more doors for Manchester kids to play field hockey.”
Demers said there have been fluctuations in interest in field hockey in Manchester over the years but she has noticed an upward trend at Central recently.
“It’s been a pretty big interest — for Central at least — in the last few years,” Demers said. “(There’s) enough girls for varsity, enough girls for JV. It’s always a full team...Our JV (team) is stepping up a lot this year.”
Larkins knows he has support from both Central and West administrators.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the girls, it’s all about playing hockey and what are the life lessons learned on the field?” Larkins said. “And if we can help, we’re glad to.”