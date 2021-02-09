The 2021 CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game has been given the green light and is scheduled to be played Saturday, July 17 at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium (1 p.m.).
Each coaching staff will select 44 players to participate in the annual high school all-star game, which raises money for services provided by Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. The 2020 CHaD Game was canceled because of COVID-19.
The Union Leader is among the sponsors of the contest.
Spaulding High School’s Kevin Hebert will coach the East, and Souhegan High School’s Robin Bowkett will be the West head coach.
Hebert was an assistant on the East staff from 2015 to 2018.
“It’s about raising money,” Hebert said. “It’s a football game, but at the end of it we’re trying to help families. I know the announcement that the game would be played was pretty exciting for everybody involved.”
Bowkett, who led Souhegan to the Division II championship last fall, was supposed to be the West head coach for last summer’s game. He was an assistant for the West in 2019.
“Obviously excited and ecstatic for the players,” Bowkett said. “The way things went last fall (with high school football played in New Hampshire) I was hopeful that Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the powers that be were going to do what they could to make the game happen and make it safe so we could still have it, because it means a lot to the players and the people at CHaD.”
Practice for the game begins July 9. The West leads the series 5-3.