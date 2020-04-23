Chalk up another local sports postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to uncertainties, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) is moving its annual all-star football game to Saturday, Aug. 1.
According to organizers, the move is based on a desire to play the game under "as normal circumstances as possible."
The new game date is the only change to the fundraiser that has generated over $2 million for CHaD over the last eight years, thanks in part to the efforts of the lead underwriter, Bedford and Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Centers.
Kick-off will remain 4 p.m. at Grappone Stadium on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
The game features more than 80 of the best recently graduated high school players from New Hampshire.
“There were many factors that went into the decision to move this event from June to August, paramount among them the safety of our players, fans, and community.” said Dr. Keith Loud, physician-in-chief at CHaD. “But we also wanted to acknowledge and reward these seniors for their outstanding high school careers and their fundraising efforts for CHaD. Many of them are experiencing a very different spring than previous high school classes and we felt it was important to do our best to provide this opportunity for them.
“It is, however, important to note that health and safety will always lead the discussion on the status of the game. While trends are moving in the right direction, we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming months. If physical distancing measures need to remain intact, we will make the appropriate decisions when necessary. Fundraising for CHaD is critical to operations but we will not play the game if there is a health risk to players, fans, volunteers, and the community.”
The original game date was June 27.
The event is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Fans who purchased tickets to the game already will receive new tickets in the mail in the coming weeks. Fans interested in supporting CHaD on the new day can visit CHaDAllStarFootball.org to get their tickets. Tickets are $10 each for general admission.