Hyde

Merrimack High grad Reimello Hyde braces for a play during CHaD football all-star game practice on Monday at Souhegan High School in Amherst.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

REIMELLO HYDE put up big numbers as a running back during his senior season at Merrimack High School. He rushed for 1,501 yards, scored 21 touchdowns and was named all-Division I on offense.

He is also a 5-foot-11, 206-pound linebacker, and Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said Hyde may be even better on defense than he is on the offensive side of the ball.