REIMELLO HYDE put up big numbers as a running back during his senior season at Merrimack High School. He rushed for 1,501 yards, scored 21 touchdowns and was named all-Division I on offense.
He is also a 5-foot-11, 206-pound linebacker, and Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said Hyde may be even better on defense than he is on the offensive side of the ball.
Jackson and Hyde were reunited recently as they prepare for Friday’s CHaD East-West All-Star Game at Saint Anselm College (6 p.m.). Jackson is the West’s head coach, and Hyde is expected to contribute on both sides of the ball.
“I enjoy playing defense,” Hyde said following practice Monday night at Souhegan High in Amherst. “I enjoy regulating the defense. That’s probably why he (Jackson) said that because I’m more of a leader out there and making sure everybody’s in the right place. I will say playing running back and scoring touchdowns is a little more fun.”
Hyde started on defense for Merrimack as a sophomore, and was a two-way starter during his junior and senior seasons. His best offensive game in high school may have come late in the regular season last fall, when he carried the ball 47 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 upset of Bedford.
“He’s more fast than quick, and he does a really good job with his vision,” Jackson said. “I thought he should have been one of the top players under consideration for Gatorade Player of the Year. The impact he had on both sides of the ball … I know there wasn’t a kid in the state that impacted the game more than him. There may have been guys who impacted it as much as him, but nobody more than him.
“He’s one of the smarter athletes, more intelligent athletes that you’re gonna come across. He makes it a point to understand what everybody on the field is doing. From a defensive perspective, we put a lot in his lap in terms of making adjustments and calls for the rest of the players. I think because of his intelligence, he’s able to read things and play pretty fast, and this year he became a much better tackler.”
Friday’s game, which features 2023 graduates from NHIAA schools, is a fundraiser for Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). The Union Leader is a sponsor of the event.
Hyde said he became familiar with the CHaD East-West All-Star Game during his sophomore season, when several Merrimack players were selected to play in the game. He made it a goal to earn a roster spot for the 2023 game.
“I knew about it because I played with all the seniors that year, but I thought it was just a game,” Hyde explained. “I didn’t know all the money went to (help) the kids. Didn’t know that until I got drafted and went to orientation. One of our coaches, Coach (Carl) Bunis, his sister came in a few days ago and was talking about how the hospital helped her when her daughter was born and that opened up my eyes.”
Earlier this year, Hyde was one of 39 players selected to receive the Scholar-Athlete Award from the Joe Yukica Football Foundation. He’ll continue his football career at Franklin Pierce next season. He was part of a Franklin Pierce recruiting class that featured five former NHIAA players. That group includes Timberlane’s Matthew Williams, Hanover’s Montana Hanchett, Winnacunnet’s Frank Brown and Dover’s Darian-Lopez Sullivan.
Williams, Hanchett and Brown are also playing in Friday’s CHaD East-West All-Star Game. Lopez-Sullivan played in last year’s game, and spent the 2023 season as a post-graduate at Feltrim Academy in Haines City, Florida.
“Franklin Pierce is a new program,” Hyde said. “I’ll be able to go there and compete for a spot early. I can play lacrosse there, too.”
Football is Hyde’s sole focus at the moment, however. He’ll be attempting to help the West extend its winning streak to three games when it faces the East All-Stars on Friday night.
“It helps when your better players are your harder workers, and that’s definitely the case with him,” Jackson said. “As a result I think a lot of kids look up to him.
“As I said, he’s a special player.”