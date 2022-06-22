There will likely be plenty of passing and perhaps a few trick plays in Saturday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, but the fastest way to the end zone for the East team may be to simply hand the ball to Salem High School’s Aidan McDonald.
McDonald, a halfback, was instant offense for the Blue Devils last season, and giving him the ball proved to be a sound strategy when Salem defeated Bishop Guertin 61-31 in the Division I playoffs. MacDonald scored a school-record six touchdowns in that game — all rushing — and ran for 333 yards in the win. His final TD came on a 99-yard run, which is also a school record.
“Just went all out that game and executed as much as I could,” McDonald said. “Motivated my teammates to execute as best as they could. It really came together that game.”
McDonald figures to be a big part of the East offense when it faces the West on Saturday at Saint Anselm College (1 p.m.) in a game that benefits Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD). The game is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
An inability to move the ball on the ground hurt the East in its 29-6 loss to the West last summer. The East ran for 43 yards on 29 attempts in that contest, and was limited to 5 yards on 15 carries in the first half.
“Not to take anything away from last year’s group, but we didn’t even have the number of kids we needed in those positions to be able to move the ball (on the ground),” said East coach Kevin Hebert (Spaulding High), who also served as the East’s head coach last year. “We were light in bodies. This year, it’s a whole different beast. We have (running back) Tommy Ahlers from Salem, McDonald, Mackiernan (Pinkerton Academy running back Jack Mackiernan) — they’re all really, really good. They’re all tough enough to make people bounce off. They’re sledgehammers. We’re excited about that group.
“McDonald just runs so hard, and has great vision. I’d say that group in general will finish runs.”
Brian Barbaro (Londonderry), Edward Van De Veen (Pinkerton), Cooper Kelley (Timberlane) and Jack Dailey (Salem) are among the offensive lineman who will be paving the way for the East running backs.
McDonald, who is 6 feet tall and 178 pounds, rushed for 1,394 yards and 21 touchdowns on 162 attempts last season (8.6 yards per carry). He also returned two kicks for touchdowns, and caught a TD pass. He’ll serve as one of five captains for the East, and will continue his football career as a running back at Division III Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., next season.
“All you have to do is look at the BG film from last year,” West coach Robin Bowkett (Souhegan) said. “He’s got the breakaway speed, right, and he runs hard. He’s a home run threat any time he touches the ball and that’s going to be scary for anyone he’s playing against. It’s hard to game plan for a dynamic kid like that.”
Although McDonald has no direct connection with CHaD, his father experienced something similar to the CHaD game when he played in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. McDonald is also an animal lover and is involved with the Salem Animal Rescue League.
“My mother is a veterinary technician and all of the pets we have at home are rescue animals,” he said. “Every year for high school football we get the whole team to go down and clean the place and whatever else is needed.
“It’s really awesome to bond with these New Hampshire kids for one last time, and we’re playing for a great cause as well.”
The West leads the series 6-3, and the East has failed to score more than seven points in three of its six losses. With McDonald in the backfield, this year’s East offense could be tougher to defend.
“I have pretty good breakaway speed,” McDonald said. “I have a pretty good burst. It’s a team sport so it all really needs to click, but if I get an open hole, I’m going to take it full speed, full throttle and see what I can do with it.”
CHaD game results
(West leads series, 6-3)
2012: West 44, East 12
2013: West 13, East 7
2014: West 24, East 7
2015: East 29, West 15
2016: East 28, West 14
2017: West 25, East 14
2018: West 24, East 20
2019: East 17, West 13
2020: No Game
2021: West 29, East 6