GOFFSTOWN — The West scored on offense, defense and special teams during Saturday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game at Saint Anselm College. As it usually is, that was a recipe for success.
The West scored 22 points in the second half and posted a 29-6 victory in the annual high school football all-star game that raises money for Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.
Last year’s game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Goffstown running back Zack Picard scored on a 2-yard run, Souhegan linebacker Mike Maroun blocked an East punt out of the end zone for a safety, and Goffstown defensive back Jeremy Henault returned an interception 23 yards for a TD to help the West build a 16-0 lead through three quarters.
The West also scored on a trick play when Bedford wide receiver Solomon Sanchez tossed a 49-yard TD pass to Merrimack’s Jake Trahan on the first play of the fourth quarter; and on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Souhegan quarterback Austin Jain to Bedford wide receiver Alex Zwickau.
The West defense was just as impressive as its offense, however. The East was limited to 43 yards rushing on 29 carries and failed to convert on 10 of its 13 third-down situations.
“We knew it was going to be a complementary effort — offense, defense, special teams — and that proved to be the case,” West head coach Robin Bowkett said. “After the first few drives we felt very comfortable on defense. We knew that once they became one-dimensional it was going to become a little bit easier for us.”
The East trailed 7-0 at halftime, but fell into a deeper hole in the third quarter.
First, Souhegan’s Maroun blocked a punt that resulted in a safety and extended the West lead to 9-0 with 7:49 remaining in the quarter. On the East’s next possession, Jeremy Henault’s interception helped push the lead to 16-0.
The East scored its only TD on the possession that followed Trahan’s TD catch. Alvirne quarterback Kyle Gora (170 yards passing, 53 rushing) tossed a 78-yard TD pass to Windham’s Westin Lippold with 11:27 to play.
The only scoring in the first half was Picard’s TD run on the West’s second offensive possession. The TD was set up by Jarrett Henault’s 42-yard run one play earlier. Souhegan’s Riley Lawhorn made the point-after kick, which put the West in front 7-0.
The East was held to 5 yards on 15 rushing attempts in the first half. Defensive lineman David Araujo, who was used as a fullback for two plays, was the East’s leading rusher at halftime with 10 yards on two carries.
The West finished the game with a 385-213 edge in total offense.
“The reality is we didn’t do enough offensively to help our defense,” East coach Kevin Hebert said. “Our defense played really, really well. They gave up two big plays the whole game, but we didn’t set them up for success. We didn’t do enough offensively today.”