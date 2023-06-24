Team West’s Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin) is tackled from behind by Team East’s Ethan Moss (Exeter) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium.
Team East's Ryan Graney (Exeter), right, celebrates with teammates after an interception by Jake Cawthron (Pelham), second from left, during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night.
Team West's Ryan Turley (Merrimack) grabs the jersey of Team East quarterback Drew Heenan (Londonderry) during the annual CHaD East West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm.
Team West’s Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin) is tackled from behind by Team East’s Ethan Moss (Exeter) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team West’s Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin) is tackled from behind by Team East’s Ethan Moss (Exeter) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team East's Ryan Graney (Exeter), right, celebrates with teammates after an interception by Jake Cawthron (Pelham), second from left, during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team West’s Divon Duncan (Concord) hauls down Team East’s Andrew Kullman (Londonderry) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team East's Andrew Kullman (Londonderry) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Friday night's annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game at Saint Anselm.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Jillian Nason, a CHaD Ambassador, holds a Team East jersey during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team West’s Reimello Hyde (Merrimack) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown during Friday night’s annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game at Saint Anselm.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Team West's Ryan Turley (Merrimack) grabs the jersey of Team East quarterback Drew Heenan (Londonderry) during the annual CHaD East West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm.
GOFFSTOWN — It was such a satisfying victory that it resulted in a little extra postgame celebration.
After the West beat the East 13-10 in Friday night’s 11th Annual CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, the West players chased down West head coach Kip Jackson on the field at Saint Anselm College and doused him with Gatorade not once, but twice.
“It’s a little sticky,” Jackson said. “I wish we had that kind of leverage against Heenan (East quarterback Drew Heenan). I thought I could jump-cut out of it. My car is right there (next to the field). I should have kept going and they never would have got me.”
The West prevailed in the second overtime. After Bishop Brady’s Chris Messmore made a 22-yard field goal for the West, Exeter’s Ethan Moss missed a 32-yard field goal on the East’s second overtime possession.
The East was stopped short of the end zone on fourth down from inside the 1-yard in the first overtime. After that, Messmore’s field goal attempt was blocked by Winnacunnet’s Jake Fredericks, which sent the game to a second OT.
Messmore played soccer for Bishop Brady, but doubled as the football team’s placekicker. “I just tried to move on (after the block),” Messmore said. “Second kick I came out with the same confidence, same routine. Don’t change anything. Do it a little faster, trust my guys and get it done.”
The victory gave the West an 8-3-0 edge in the series. The West has won the last three games.
“Feel bad for our team because they left everything out there,” East coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “The competitor in me wishes we would have come out on top, but we couldn’t have given them (the fans) a better game.”
It was a 3-3 game at halftime. Moss made a 22-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, and Messmore made a 35-yard kick on the final play of the half.
The West took a 10-3 lead when Merrimack running back Reimello Hyde scored on a 2-yard run and Messmore added the PAT with 10:34 to play, but the East pulled even on a 20-yard pass from Heenan to Andrew Kullman, his Londonderry teammate, and Moss’ point-after kick with 3:44 left.
The East lined up to go for the two-point conversion following its touchdown, but sent the kicking team on the field after West called a timeout.
The West had a 298-268 advantage in total offense, but ran 13 more offensive plays than the East (72-59). The West had possession for 19 minutes and 20 seconds during the second half.
The East was 2 for 15 on third down, and fumbled the ball away after driving to the West 1-yard line on its opening possession.
Heenan ran for 71 yards on 16 carries, and completed 10 of 21 passes for 172 yards. Kullman caught seven passes for 153 yards.
Bishop Guertin quarterback Matt Santosuosso led the West in rushing with 106 yards.
West defensive lineman Toby Brown Jr. (Nashua North) was named the Bo Dickson MVP for recording five tackles plus a sack.
Three of Brown’s five tackles came behind the line of scrimmage.
“It was easy to trust the guys around you because it’s an all-star game, so I just tried to do my role,” Brown said. “I’m just happy I got to play with my friends, and made some new friends moving on.”
The East’s Nate Pedrick (Londonderry), Evan Koroski (Kennett) and Fredericks each had a game-high 10 tackles.
“I told the kids before the game this was absolutely incredible for me just to be around them and see them give so much of themselves,” Jackson said. “We had a great coaching staff, too. For some of these guys it’s been seven months putting together the game plan and picking the roster. For me, this is one of my favorite experiences ever.”