Santosuosso
Team West’s Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin) is tackled from behind by Team East’s Ethan Moss (Exeter) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Game on Friday night at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — It was such a satisfying victory that it resulted in a little extra postgame celebration.

After the West beat the East 13-10 in Friday night’s 11th Annual CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, the West players chased down West head coach Kip Jackson on the field at Saint Anselm College and doused him with Gatorade not once, but twice.