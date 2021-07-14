BEDFORD — Quinn Connors is excited to play high school football one last time on Saturday but he understands the bigger impact of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock East-West All-Star Game.
Connors, who played center and linebacker at Hollis/Brookline and will represent Team West in the senior all-star game, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 3 years and 9 months old. He underwent treatments at CHaD and took medications until he was about 7 or 8 years old.
Proceeds from the exhibition, which the New Hampshire Union Leader helps to sponsor, benefit CHaD and patients going through similar experiences Connors did.
“It’s just all for a great cause,” said Connors, who has been off medication for 11 years now, before Team West’s weather-shortened practice on Wednesday at Bedford High School. “All those kids, I know how they feel and everything. Everyone can push through.”
Connors, 18, remembers going to doctor’s appointments every few weeks after he was diagnosed, which later changed to about every six months. Now Connors has a yearly check-up to make sure everything with his body is fine.
Connors played football from second grade through high school, basketball through his sophomore year and baseball all four years of high school.
When he first started playing sports, Connors said he worried whether his cancer would affect him but never felt like it did.
Hollis/Brookline and Team West teammates Marc-Andre Thermitus and Adam Slater began playing football with Connors in fourth and six grade, respectively. Both described Connors as a hard-working and smart player.
“He tries to (learn) every nuance of every position to get an edge and it helps, certainly, being on his team,” said Thermitus, who played running back at Hollis/Brookline.
“He has such a great feel for the game,” said Slater, who played right guard for the Cavaliers. “He knows exactly where to be at just the right time and he’s been like that ever since I started playing with him.”
Slater said he and Connors built a strong bond on the line over the years and he cannot remember a defensive player ever getting between the two. Thermitus credited Connors, an All-Division II South defensive honoree each of the past two seasons, and the rest of the Cavaliers’ offensive line for his standout high school career.
“They were a very, very hardworking group and Quinn was sort of the leader of that even his sophomore year when he got on varsity,” said Thermitus, who also made the All-Division II South team the last two years.
Thermitus, Slater and Connors all pointed to Hollis/Brookline’s 2019 NHIAA Division II championship run as their favorite football memory together. The three helped the Cavaliers run for more than 300 yards in frigid, rainy conditions in their 24-13 win over Plymouth in the final that year to capture the program’s first state title.
Thermitus logged 167 rushing yards on 20 carries in that game, including a 62-yard run that Connors sprung with a key block.
“After the game, you get to hold the plaque and just to know that you’re the first ones in the school to do it is really something that you should be proud of that you accomplished,” Connors said.
While he wishes his senior year this past fall was not impacted by the pandemic, Connors, who plans to attend UNH in the fall, said it was still good to play. Before he hangs up his helmet for good, Connors is looking forward to playing both with his former teammates and new faces from other schools for CHaD.
“It’s something special,” Connors said. “When I got that email, I was really honored to be on the team because this game means a lot to me.”