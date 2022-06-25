GOFFSTOWN — There were many good players on the Grappone Stadium field for Saturday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, but none of them performed better than Bedford High School quarterback Joe Mikol.
Mikol led the West to a 26-0 victory in the annual all-star game, and was named the Robert “Bo” Dickson Most Valuable Player.
Mikol completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also ran for 17 yards on three carries, made two point-after attempts and averaged 40.7 yards on three punts.
“We were a lot of rivals when practice began, but we really came together as friends and I think that had a huge impact on our offense,” Mikol said. “We liked each other so we made sure everyone got touches and that really helped us in the game.
“The whole experience was awesome. Being able to do what you love (play football) and do it for a great cause ... it was really fun.”
Mikol will play quarterback for Fordham next season.
Miami Dolphins tight end Hunter Long participated in the pregame coin toss with the captains for both teams and a child ambassador from Dartmouth Health Children’s.
Long, who played at Exeter High School, suited up for Team East and caught a touchdown pass as part of East’s 28-14 victory over the West in the 2016 CHaD game.
The Dolphins selected Long in the third round (81st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Boston College.
.
The East team can draw players from Alvirne, Campbell, Dover, Epping-Newmarket, Exeter, Farmington-Nute, Gilford, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Kennett, Kingswood, Laconia, Londonderry, Pelham, Pembroke, Portsmouth, Pinkerton Academy, Raymond, Salem, Sanborn, Somersworth, Spaulding, St. Thomas, Timberlane, Winnacunnet, Windham and Winnisquam.
Last year’s four NHIAA champions — Londonderry (Division I), Timberlane (Division II), Pelham (Division III) and Somersworth (Division IV) — were represented on the East roster.
The West team draws players from Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Bedford, Bow, Concord, Con-Val, Goffstown, Fall Mountain, Franklin, Hanover, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, Hollis/Brookline, John Stark, Kearsarge, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester West, Mascoma Valley, Milford, Merrimack, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Nashua North, Nashua South, Newfound Regional, Newport, Plymouth, Souhegan, Stevens and Trinity.
.
The assistant coaches for Saturday’s game:
(East): Wayne Boucher, Jim Dunn, Craig Kozens, Lenny Nadeau, Andy Vailas, Chris Dunn, Jeff Greeley, Dan Hodsdon, Kevin Mills, Rod Roy and Jimmy Vailas.
(West): JT Anderson, Jared Chandler, Justin Hufft, Keith Jones, Branden Lilley, Pat O’Neil, Joe Battista, Nick Hammond, Kip Jackson and Andrew Provencher.