For the first time in the event’s eight-year history, there will be no CHaD all-star football game.
Organizers on Thursday announced the cancellation of the Aug. 1 contest, a matchup featuring recently graduated high school seniors. The game, which this summer was to be played at UNH, serves as a fundraiser for children’s program at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD).
Team East defeated Team West 17-13 in last summer’s game. Pinkerton Academy’s Gannon Fast was named the Bo Dickson MVP. The game is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The COVD-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation, postpone or make virtual all fundraising events through the end of the year. Included in that is the CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic, which was scheduled for July 31 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, which was canceled.
According to organizers, the decisions were not made lightly, given the importance of fundraising events to CHaD in supporting patient and family services and research.
In 2019, nearly $3 million was generated for CHaD programs through events like the football and baseball games, according to a CHaD spokesman. Those numbers will be impacted in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Sponsors, ticket purchasers and donors can still have their donation support these CHaD programs, but refunds can be requested by contacting 629-1238 or the event emails: ChaDBaseball@hitchcock.org or CHaD.AllStarFootball@hitchcock.org.