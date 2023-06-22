Carroll, a slot receiver/defensive back, is one of four Pelham High School players who will participate in Friday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, which will be played at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium (6 p.m.). Pelham went undefeated and won the Division III championship in both 2020 and 2021, and then went undefeated and won the Division II title in 2022.
Carroll, tight end/linebacker Jake Cawthron, defensive end Ethan Demmons and receiver/ defensive back Jake Travis are the Pelham graduates who will suit up for the East in a game that benefits Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD).
“Growing up in youth football, we were the top dogs,” Carroll said. “We could not be beat. We wanted to bring that winning culture to the high school and we just kept it rolling. We have a great team full of great players. Lucky to be playing with these three boys one more time.”
Demmons is the only one of the four who played varsity football as a freshman, when Pelham lost to Plymouth in the Division II quarterfinals. Like Carroll, Travis and Cawthron will be trying to remain unbeaten in their high school football careers by prevailing Friday night.
“Lucky we were able to get that group of guys together and be that successful for that many years,” Demmons said. “It was really unbelievable. We definitely want to go out with a win.”
For that to happen, the East will need an improved offensive performance. The East has lost the last two games and scored a total of six points in those two losses. The West prevailed 29-6 in 2021 and 26-0 last year.
“I know that is a talking point, but it’s a year-to-year thing so it’s not like we struggle versus this defense or a schematic thing,” East head coach Jimmy Lauzon (Londonderry) said. “It’s a different staff, different scheme. It’s a matter of dialing up the right play at the right time and executing. I feel like in this game the defenses are way ahead of the offenses.
“I do know Cumba (East offensive coordinator Eric Cumba) is pretty creative, innovative. He’s come up with some fun stuff. It’s just a matter of if we can execute it and if we have the right guy at the right time to make a play.”
The East can select players from Alvirne, Campbell, Dover, Epping-Newmarket, Exeter, Gilford, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Kennett, Kingswood, Laconia, Londonderry, Pelham, Pembroke, Portsmouth, Pinkerton Academy, Raymond, Salem, Sanborn, Somersworth, Spaulding, St. Thomas, Timberlane, Winnacunnet, Windham and Winnisquam.
The West team draws players from Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Bedford, Bow, Concord, ConVal, Goffstown, Fall Mountain, Franklin, Hanover, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, Hollis-Brookline, John Stark, Kearsarge, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester West, Mascoma, Milford, Merrimack, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Nashua North, Nashua South, Newfound Regional, Newport, Plymouth, Souhegan, Stevens and Trinity.
Chuck Urda (Milford) and Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin) are the primary quarterbacks on the West roster. Dom Coppeta (Timberlane) and Drew Heenan (Londonderry) are expected to take most of the snaps for the East.
“This team is different from the teams of the last two years,” said West coach Kip Jackson (Merrimack), who was an assistant for the West in 2021 and 2022. “This team is solid across the board, but no one really stands out. The prior two years, I could have pointed to different kids going into the game and know that they were going to perform well. It’s just a really solid team and hopefully we play consistently as well.”
Defense may be each team’s No. 1 strength. Lauzon said linebacker is his team’s deepest positional group. The West defensive line features Bedford’s Cal McAuliffe (bound for Bentley), Nashua North’s Toby Brown (Bryant) and Merrimack’s Ryan Turley (Central Connecticut State).
“We faced them all (during the regular season), but not all at the same time,” Lauzon said. “It definitely changes things when you can focus on one guy. We know speed on the defensive line is probably a strength of theirs.”
Turley, Brown, Reimello Hyde from Merrimack High and Jakob Baker (Bishop Guertin) will serve as captains for the West. The East captains are Heenan, Jake Fredericks (Winnacunnet), Evan Koroski (Kennett) and Michael Sampson (Londonderry).
The West leads the series 7-3-0.
“I’m worried about a lot of things, mostly our ability to tackle in space against their athletes,” Jackson said. “Also, when we’re on offense, being able to control the line of scrimmage as well as their linebackers.
“Plus we (Merrimack) had the opportunity to scrimmage Pelham every year and I think those kids will impress everyone. They have done nothing but win since they’ve been at the high school level.”