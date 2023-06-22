Alex Carroll

Pelham’s Alex Carroll takes a breather during Team East practice in preparation for tonight’s CHaD all-star game at Saint Anselm College.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

ALEX CARROLL doesn’t know what it feels like to lose a high school football game. He’s hoping that will still be the case Friday night.

Carroll, a slot receiver/defensive back, is one of four Pelham High School players who will participate in Friday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, which will be played at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium (6 p.m.). Pelham went undefeated and won the Division III championship in both 2020 and 2021, and then went undefeated and won the Division II title in 2022.