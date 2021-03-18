Earlier this year, it was announced that the CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Game would take place July 17 at Saint Anselm College (1 p.m.). Now we know the players who will participate.
The rosters for this year’s game were released Thursday. Nineteen New Hampshire high schools are represented on the East roster, which features 46 players. Londonderry captain Jake Naar was among those selected to play in the game, but died in an automobile accident last Friday. Naar will remain on the roster and fundraising for the game will take place on his behalf.
Exeter, Winnacunnet and Salem each have five players on the East roster, which includes four players from Windham and two from Division III champion Pelham. Naar is one of three Londonderry players chosen to play in the game.
Eighteen schools are represented on the West roster, which includes six players from Goffstown. Five players were selected from Souhegan, the Division II champion, and four were picked from both Hollis/Brookline and Bedford.
Spaulding High School head coach Kevin Hebert will coach the East. Souhegan head coach Robin Bowkett will serve as the West’s head coach.
The East won the 2019 game 17-13, but the West has a 5-3 edge in the series. No game was played last year because of COVID-19.
Tickets and viewing options for the game, sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader, are still being discussed and will be announced at a later date.
The game raises money for Childeren’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). More than $535,000 has been generated for that cause since the game’s inception.
TEAM EAST
Kyle Gora (Alvirne), Max Berube (Dover), Luke Geppert (Dover), Beau Normandeau (Dover), JC Beason (Exeter), Jonah Bunnell (Exeter), Ben Cerrato (Exeter), Danny Doris (Exeter), Sam Snow (Exeter), Alex Cheek (Gilford/Belmont), Parker Coleman (Kennett), Hayden Fielder (Londonderry), Jake Naar (Londonderry), Lucas Seaman (Londonderry), Jake Herrling (Pelham), Zach Jones (Pelham), Jack Schaefer (Pembroke), Andrew Guillmette (Pinkerton), Evan Wilson (Pinkerton), Camden Francois (Portsmouth), Joe Gobbi (Portsmouth), Ryan Allard (Salem), Jake Brady (Salem), Jack Milos (Salem), Tanner Morgano (Salem), Noah Poulin (Salem), TJ Thornton (Sanborn), Ethan Marshall (Somersworth), Kevin Casey (Spaulding), Andrew Goldstein (Spaulding), Chandler Sutton (Spaulding), Caleb Vega (Spaulding), Hunter Jennings (St. Thomas), Adam Stewart (St. Thomas), Tim Bonagura (St. Thomas), Nick Matthews (Timberlane), James Comeau (Windham), Zack Leclerc (Windham), Westin Lippold (Windham), Eli Nicolopoulos (Windham), David Araujo (Winnacunnet), Dylan Atwood (Winnacunnet), Kylan Delage (Winnacunnet), Ryan Eaton (Winnacunnet), Camden MacDonald (Winnacunnet), Chaz Hibbert (Winnisquam).
TEAM WEST
Dylan Kumbani (Bedford), Alex Zwickau (Bedford) Sam Lacombe (Bedford), Solomon Sanchez (Bedford), Brendan Callahan (Bishop Guertin), Nick Aubrey (Bow), Ryan Nichols (Bow), Jakob Beaupre (Franklin), Mike Levesque (Goffstown), Zach Picard (Goffstown), Jeremy Henault (Goffstown), Matt Dalton (Goffstown), Jarrett Henault (Goffstown), Nate Belanger (Goffstown), Marc-Andre Thermitus (Hollis-Brookline), Adam Slater (Hollis-Brookline), Quinn Connors (Hollis-Brookline), Blake Bergerson (Hollis-Brookline), Lincoln Davis (Keene), Shawn McGarvey (Central), JJ Josefik (Memorial), Taylor Laporte (Memorial), Jake Trahan (Merrimack), Cody Keefe (Merrimack), Dylan Sadowski (Merrimack), Darrion Kimball (Milford), Zion Carroll (Monadnock), Zach Maszczak (Nashua North), Spencer Whiting (Nashua North), Max Ackerman (Nashua North), Liam Novak (Nashua North), Jason Compoh (Nashua South), Joe D’Ambruoso (Plymouth), Cole Johnston (Plymouth), Trent Sargent (Plymouth), Riley Lawhorn (Souhegan), Luke Manning (Souhegan), Austin Jain (Souhegan), Michael Maroun (Souhegan), Will Boyle (Souhegan), Peter Alisandro (Trinity).
PAST GAMES
2012
Score: West 44, East 12
West Head Coach: Keith Jones
East Head Coach: Bill Raycraft
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Thaddeus Brown Jr. (Manchester Central)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Stephen Grzywacz (Manchester Central)
Highest Fundraiser: Stephen Grzywacz (Manchester Central)
2013
Score: West 13, East 7
West Head Coach: Jim Schubert
East Head Coach: Bob Camirand
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Rick Holt (Portsmouth)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Danny Cannone (Windham)
Highest Fundraiser: Dylan York (Bedford)
2014
Score: West 24, East 7
West Head Coach: Paul Lavigne
East Head Coach: Tony Johnson
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Marc Gaudet (Concord)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Brad Rhoades (Trinity)
Highest Fundraiser: Nicholas Vailas (Bedford)
2015
Score: East 29, West 15
West Head Coach: Keith Jones
East Head Coach: Craig Kozens
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Eric Fairweather (Londonderry
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Nate Arnold (Kennett)
Highest Fundraiser: Brendan McInnis (Windham)
2016
Score: East 28, West 14
West Head Coach: Paul Lavigne
East Head Coach: Craig Kozens
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Jason Hughes (Timberlane)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Patrick Hume (Windham)
Highest Fundraiser: Bobby Heald (Bedford)
2017
Score: West 25, East 14
West Head Coach: Jim Schubert
East Head Coach: Craig Kozens
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Justin Grassini (Merrimack)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Liam Viviano (Winnacunnet)
Highest Fundraiser: Tim Ramsay (Exeter)
2018
Score: West 24, East 20
West Head Coach: Eric Brown
East Head Coach: Craig Kozens
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Moises Celaya (Team West/Hanover)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: Royce Belsky (Team East/Windham)
Highest Fundraiser: Michael Boucher (Team West/Milford)
2019
Score: East 17, West 13
West Head Coach: Eric Brown
East Head Coach: Jimmy Lauzon
Bo Dickson MVP Award: Gannon Fast (Team East/Pinkerton)
Dan Duval Community Service Award: JJ Arnesen (Team West/Goffstown)
Highest Fundraiser: Thomas Morgan (Team West/Bedford)
NOTE: No game was played in 2020.