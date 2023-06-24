GOFFSTOWN — Divon Duncan got one last chance to show what he could do on a football field while giving back to the organization that he said saved his life.
Duncan, a Concord High School graduate, made two tackles at defensive back and played on special teams for Team West in its 13-10 double-overtime win over Team East in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD) East-West All-Star Game on Friday night at Grappone Stadium.
Proceeds from the all-star exhibition, which the New Hampshire Union Leader partially sponsors, benefit Dartmouth Health Children’s programs. More than $228,000 was raised.
“I’m forever grateful for CHaD and I loved giving back in this game,” Duncan said.
When Duncan was only a few months old, he couldn’t digest properly or keep his meals down, which caused him to lose weight. The doctors who Duncan’s mom, Elizabeth, first brought him to said he was just sick, he said.
Elizabeth eventually brought Duncan to CHaD for another opinion. The CHaD doctors diagnosed Duncan with pyloric stenosis, a condition that blocks food from entering the small intestine.
Duncan was at CHaD for about a month and still has the scar above his belly button from the surgery that cured the condition.
When he found out he made the Team West roster, Duncan said it was the greatest feeling in his life. It was a chance to help CHaD — Duncan raised between $400-500 leading up to the game — and end his football career on his terms.
In Concord’s 20-14 NHIAA Division I first-round loss to Timberlane last fall, Duncan scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown on the Crimson Tide’s first possession but suffered a broken shoulder on the play.
“We had to make him take his pads off because he would have tried to sneak back into the game,” Concord coach Jim Corkum said in a phone interview.
While he admittedly let his emotions come out, Duncan said he tried to hype his teammates up and be as loud as he could on the sidelines for the rest of the game. Despite how it ended, Duncan said he has no regrets about his senior season this past fall.
Duncan rushed for 580 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries while complementing Concord junior star running back Eli Bahuma in the backfield. Duncan also logged 320 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and, Corkum said, was dangerous in the kick return game.
Bahuma ran for 1,610 yards and 22 touchdowns on 183 carries.
“I don’t think Eli has as great a season without Divon and I don’t think Divon has as great a season without Eli,” Corkum said. “I think they really just balanced each other out very, very well.”
Nathan Feudner, Concord’s other representative in the CHaD game, played mostly left guard on the offensive line last fall. Nobody could touch Bahuma and Duncan brought great speed and shiftiness in the run game, Feudner said.
“It’s great because we know we’ve just got to open that hole for them and they’ll make the plays,” Feudner said of playing on the line in front of Bahuma and Duncan. “It was a fun season because we did our job — we opened the holes — and they would (be) gone.”
Duncan, who plans to pursue a career as an electrician, also played slot receiver and as a defensive back on defense. He and Bahuma were usually Concord’s two deep options on kick returns. Teams often kicked away from Bahuma, not realizing that Duncan was arguably the better returner, Corkum said.
As a senior leader, Duncan said he tried to bring a step-up mentality — encouraging his teammates to take initiative — and be someone the team could depend on for anything. Duncan said he hopes Concord’s returning players can use his example to help their teammates improve.
“He just became one of those real lead-by-example guys and someone we could really count on,” Corkum said.