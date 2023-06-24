Vonny-Kullman
Team West’s Divon Duncan (Concord) hauls down Team East’s Andrew Kullman (Londonderry) during the annual CHaD East-West NH High School All-Star Football Game on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — Divon Duncan got one last chance to show what he could do on a football field while giving back to the organization that he said saved his life.

Duncan, a Concord High School graduate, made two tackles at defensive back and played on special teams for Team West in its 13-10 double-overtime win over Team East in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD) East-West All-Star Game on Friday night at Grappone Stadium.