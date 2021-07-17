GOFFSTOWN — Goffstown defensive back Jeremy Henault said he couldn’t have imagined a better ending to his high school football career.
Henault and his twin brother Jarrett shared the Bo Dickson MVP Award after they led the West to a 29-6 victory over the East in Saturday’s CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Game at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium.
Jeremy made a team-high 14 tackles, and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown.
“I think we went out with the greatest game,” Jeremy said. “It was a storybook (ending). This will be very memorable.”
Jarrett, the West’s starting quarterback, ran for a game-high 98 yards on 19 carries, and completed 4 of 7 passes for 76 yards.
Jeremy will continue his football career at Norwich. Jarrett will play at the University of New England.
Jeremy’s interception helped the West take a 16-0 lead in the third quarter.
“He’s always in the right place at the right time,” Jarrett said. “That’s the last time we’ll play together and it felt awesome.”
The East took the field with 10 players on its first defensive play — the game’s first play from scrimmage — in tribute to Londonderry defensive lineman Jake Naar, who was selected to the East team, but died in a car accident last March. The West took a delay-of-game penalty, which was declined.
The game featured 15-minute quarters in the first half, but 12-minute quarters in the second half. … Souhegan’s Austin Jain, who shared the QB duties with Henault, completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards and a TD. … Three West players had more than 50 yards receiving: Merrimack’s Darrion Kimball (2 receptions for 62 yards), Merrimack’s Jake Trahan (2 for 59 yards) and Manchester Central’s Shawn McGarvey (3 receptions for 51 yards). … Saturday’s attendance was 1,247. …
St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Adam Stewart made a game-high seven catches for 43 yards. … Salem defensive lineman Noah Poulin led the East with 14 tackles (three sacks). ... CHaD officials estimated the game raised $210,000.
The victory extended the West’s advantage in the series to 6-3. Previous game results:
2012: West 44, East 12
2013: West 13, East 7
2014: West 24, East 7
2015: East 29, West 15
2016: East 28, West 14
2017: West 25, East 14
2018: West 24, East 20
2019: East 17, West 13
2020: No Game