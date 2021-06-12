NASHUA — Championship games require special efforts. What Concord’s Jonah Wachter did for the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s Division I championship baseball game went above and beyond that requirement.
Wachter hurled a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to help Concord capture a 4-0 title game win over Winnacunnet of Hampton at Holman Stadium. Wachter, who opened the 2021 D-I tournament with a perfect game, completed the no-hitter with just 95 pitches and a clutch double play in the seventh inning that preserved the feat and clinched the first Concord baseball championship since 2012.
“You don’t go into games thinking you’re going to do this stuff, especially the championship,” Wachter said. “I was looking up at the scoreboard and (saw) a zero (in the hit column) and then in the fifth inning I was just kind of like ‘Oh, I’ve got another one going.’”
Wachter scattered two hit batsmen and three walks, but was otherwise dominant over his seven innings. The senior struck out at least two batters in all but one inning while collecting six of his strikeouts in the fourth and sixth innings alone.
The no-hitter is the first in a Division I final in recent years.
Concord coach Scott Owen said he had never seen a no-hitter for or against any of his teams in his varsity coaching career before this year’s postseason, which just goes to show how special Wachter and his skills are.
“He has gotten the way he is because he works so hard,” Owen said. “As much as he’s grown up physically on that mound, he’s grown up mentally. He works so hard to where he trusts all of his pitches. He’s just a bulldog.”
The lone scare for Wachter came on a one-out liner to center that was fading fast before Concord center fielder Tyler Wright came barreling in to stab the ball a couple feet before it touched the turf. Wright’s effort proved to be helpful as his momentum on the ball had him in position to get a quick throw off to double up the Winnacunnet runner at second base who veered away from the bag thinking the liner was going to drop.
“I got a good read off the bat and did not want to let it get down,” Wright said. “I saw he was gone (at second base) and I was surprised, with it that close and the game on the line. But hey, we made a play and the rest is history.”
Wachter characterized the whole game-ending sequence as “electric” as he watched everything unfold from the mound.
“I was a little iffy because Tyler kind of came in and then went back,” Wachter said. “At that point, though, I didn’t really care about the hits. It was more about winning the game.”
As good as Wachter was, he got the job done with the help of a fundamentals-driven offense. The Crimson Tide had just six hits on the day, but were able to manufacture runs with smart base running, bunting and a hit-and-run. Concord’s two-run sixth proved to be the gut punch as Ryan Philbrick and Brooks Craigue scored on a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly after the two led off the inning with singles.
Philbrick’s ability to score on a drawn-in infield was a momentum shift, according to Owen.
“I don’t know if there is anyone else on our team or in the state that scores on the ground ball,” Owen said. “It’s a hard-hit grounder right at the shortstop. If the throw was a little bit down, then it might’ve been a lot closer, but he just had it read.”
Philbrick finished with three hits, two runs scored and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot, while Wright and Nate Wachter collected an RBI each for Concord.
The Crimson Tide hadn’t been to a championship since their last win nine years ago. Getting back to the final and winning was sweet, but doing so on Wachter’s effort and a year after having a season wiped away by the pandemic makes the title unforgettable for Owen and the team.
“It’s special in the sense that … I think we thought we were going to get back, but were we?” Owen said. “Teams lost out this year on championships (in other sports). You just never knew.”