NASHUA — From the first pitch, Salem High brought its “A” game, seized control and left little-to-no doubt.
The Granite State’s premier softball program hung banner No. 19, dropping Concord, 5-1, in the Division I state championship game at Rivier University’s Raider Field.
“(Our girls) came to play every single game this season,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler, now in her third year at the helm.
“We practice high-pressure situations … The seniors are incredible leaders. And the girls that are younger see what it takes to get here. I think I’m really lucky.
“They have seen the plaque that’s on our backstop with all the (championship dates) on it, all the years it has been won. They know what they’re getting into with Salem softball.”
The Blue Devils, who finished at 20-1, came up with all the big plays — the game-changers in all three phases — to claim their title.
Offensively, Salem singled the Tide into submission with eight one-base hits. Once the Blue Devils got going on the base paths, they could not be stopped.
“We usually don’t have jitters like that but we showed our youth that we haven’t shown all year long,” said Concord coach Duke Sawyer. “Credit Salem. They just put the bat on the ball, didn’t try to hit it hard, they just put it in play.”
Nonstop pressure helped Salem to a 5-0 lead, thanks to three runs in the first and two in the second.
Leadoff batter Jennifer Olson (three hits) opened the flurry in the bottom of the first with a slap single that was followed by another from Madison Burns. Addison Lucier then dropped the perfect sacrifice bunt, and the lightning-fast Olson then scored when Concord couldn’t convert the out at first.
Tide starter Alice Rosenberg battled hard, inducing a pair of pop-ups, before Salem sophomore Vania Moniz delivered the key at-bat of the afternoon — a two-out, two-strike liner up the middle, pushing things to 3-0.
The Salem second was more of the same — only all the damage came after two outs. Olson again punched a single, followed by an infield hit from Burns. Two Concord throwing errors added to the rally, allowing Olson to score. Lucier then plated Burns with an RBI hit, making it 5-0.
From there, the game was in the hands of Salem ace Madison Solt and her defense. The junior sparkled, allowing four hits and two walks, while striking out seven. At one point, she set down 11 straight Tide hitters, 13 of 14, before Concord’s Elizabeth Blinn provided her team’s lone highlight, a solo homer to center with two outs in the sixth.
“That’s been a great hitting team all season, so keeping them to one run was just amazing,” said Solt. “Honestly, everything (was working). The rise ball up and in got them a lot. That felt good. Overall, just pitching to where they can’t hit it.”
The final piece of the Devils’ championship formula was defense, and again, they were spot-on, playing error-free ball.
Burns, the senior in right, was huge when it mattered. With Rosenberg on base in the first, Concord’s Grace MacDonald hit an absolute missile to the right-center field gap that looked like an RBI and extra bases. Across streaked Burns, who laid out for the web gem, a diving grab to help Salem out of the inning unscathed.