NASHUA — Adults in Austin Hazzard’s life may wince a bit, but when asked which memory would endure the longest — the John Stark Regional graduation Saturday morning or the school’s first baseball championship Saturday afternoon — he could not lie.
“This game, 100%,” he said. “I woke up and I was ready for the game, definitely not the graduation. That was in the dust as soon as we had the game.”
A six-run second inning built a sturdy foundation for a 10-3 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover at Holman Stadium.
“The school has never even been in a baseball championship game,” coach Dennis Pelletier said. “To be at this moment is such a great feeling for the whole community. There’s been plenty of excitement around our program.”
Pelletier also had a personal stake Saturday. The Nashua native’s baseball life came of age at Holman.
“I played here. I played catcher for Nashua (High School), Coffey Post and the Chiefs. This is like the ultimate thing for me, we have this opportunity to win a championship where I played.”
The Generals cashed in on their second-inning opportunities for six runs and thwarted St. Thomas Aquinas’ chances to do the same when rallies beckoned.
John Stark’s two-out, six-run outburst in the second began with walks to Jason Crean, Cam Bergeron, and Chad Martin, leading to Noah Brent’s two-run single. Nathan Innerfield’s RBI double and a bases-clearing double by Hazzard.
Ben McKean’s RBI single and a wild pitch padded John Stark’s advantage in the fourth and Cam Bergeron’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth put it further out of reach for St. Thomas.
St. Thomas tried to peck away with one in the third on Gage Spagna’s RBI double. Consecutive singles by Devon Paquette, Stewart and Timothy Avery led to two runs on Derek Grimes’ sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.
Hazzard shrugged off the notion that his work was the major catalyst for John Stark.
“(It was) my defense. I threw the ball, they made the plays.
“There was nothing else to it. I only had one strikeout,” he said.
The one strikeout was the final dagger for STA, finishing off the sixth inning. The Saints went quietly in the seventh as a double play effectively finished any shot at great drama.
“Just like a normal day,’’ Hazzard said’ “Just a different setting.”
It couldn’t have been a better setting for Pelletier.
“They asked what dugout I wanted and I said ‘You bet damned well I want first base,’” he said. “I used to sit in that dugout. Well, I guess I didn’t sit very much.”
Saturday he could relax and relish a new Holman memory.