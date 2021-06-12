NASHUA — Granted the opportunity to play a regional, unconventional regular-season schedule, Oyster River High School coach Glen Miller stacked his slate with numerous Division I foes to battle-harden his troops.
Saturday afternoon, the Bobcats reaped the benefits, and they did it in style, drilling Milford High in the Division II state finals, 20-7, in a six-inning, mercy rule-shortened affair.
“This is a strange year schedule-wise, because we are supposed to stay close to our school. We don’t have a lot of other D-II schools who are close to us,” said Miller. “It was either play a short season or go ahead and play a lot of D-I’s and obviously we have a team that can hang with any D-I team. This team would have made a deep run in the D-I playoffs.
“There were some tough games. We won some. We lost some, but it made us tougher, no doubt.”
The championship was more than special. It was history-making.
“First (softball state title) in school history, never even made it to the semifinals before,” said Miller, who played just two D-II games all regular season, splitting a pair with Coe-Brown. “And it feels great.”
Oyster River pounded 19 hits in the win, including moonshot, two-run homers from Morgan Veno, Maggie Sylvester and Brianna McInnes, plus a three-run blast deep into the woods by Madla Walsh.
“I come out every game thinking we’re going to have a hitting game like this. I really do,” said Miller. “I practice with these guys every day, and I know they can kill the ball. They’re such good hitters.
“Up and down the order, there is no weakness there. We’ve had a couple games where we’ve hit the ball almost as well as today. This is our best hitting day of the year for sure.”
The outcome here was evident early as the Bobcats hung six runs on the board in the first inning and seven more in the second, batting around in both.
Up and down the lineup, the Bobcats swung it, but the noise came in spots 2 through 5.
Gracie Gagne stroked four doubles, scored three runs and drove in a pair. McInnes had a single, double and her homer, scoring four times. Sylvester, along with her bomb, added a two-run double, and Veno plated four on a single, two doubles and a home run.
“We have a good hitting team. We haven’t always shown it, but we’ve got a really good hitting team,” said Miller. “In a way, it doesn’t surprise me. We’re capable of doing this every time we step on the field.”
Milford’s only high spot came in the fourth. The Spartans batted around for themselves, plating all seven of their runs, to initially stave off the mercy rule. Ali Fortin, Alexia Warren and Keelie Wells had RBI hits in the frame.
“They are a good hitting team,” said Milford coach Julia Mazzeo. “We did what we could. We came back in the fourth. I’m proud of them for that.”