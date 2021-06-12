LACONIA — A dominant second quarter Saturday night propelled Trinity High School to this year’s Division III boys lacrosse championship.
Trinity outscored Plymouth 5-0 in the second quarter en route to a 9-6 victory at Laconia High School.
The victory handed the Pioneers their first championship since they beat Pelham, 7-6 in the 2005 Division III title game. The five-goal outburst gave Trinity a 7-2 lead at halftime.
Tate Flint, Ethan Flanagan, Brady Wells and Dillon Brown each scored twice for Trinity, which received a strong performance from Nick Guerra in goal. Brendan Marcoux scored three goals for the Bobcats.
Nicholas Therrien, Nicholas Aprilliano each collected a goal in the first quarter for Plymouth, which didn’t score in the second half until 8:02 remained in the fourth quarter. That’s when Marcoux scored the first of two goals in a 1:18 span to cut Trinity’s lead to 8-4 with 6:44 to play. Marcoux trimmed Trinity’s lead to 8-5 when he netted his third goal with 5:05 to play.
Plymouth maintained the momentum when Caden Sanborn scored to make it an 8-6 game with 4:27 left, but Brown’s second goal of the game came with 53 seconds to play and regained a three-goal lead for the Pioneers.
Andrew Overy also scored for Trinity.
Trinity coach Mike Martinez credited the defensive work of Brendan Boss, Matt Miclette and Mike Evans.