CONCORD — Campbell High School catcher Chloe Steiniger isn’t likely to forget this year’s NHIAA Division III softball championship game anytime soon.
Steiniger collected three hits, including two home runs, and drove in seven runs to help Campbell claim the Division III championship with an 18-6 victory over Hopkinton on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Steiniger, a senior who will play at Nichols College next season, doubled in the second inning, hit a three-run home run in the third and belted a two-run homer in the sixth. Her second home run of the game was her 10th of the season. She also scored three runs.
The game ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“This team has 10 seniors and we’ve been together since we were about eight years old playing on the Litchfield Blast, winning regionals and states, and so that all came out again today,” Steiniger said. “We came in headstrong saying, ‘We’re starting it from the ground up.’”
The Cougars collected four hits and scored in five of the six innings they came to bat. Campbell also received a two-run home run from Catherine Carignan as part of a six-run second inning. Riley Gamache had three hits and reached base four times for the Cougars, who won the Division III championship for the first time since 2015.
It was a much different offensive performance than the one Campbell turned in against Hopkinton in the 2019 Division III championship game. The Hawks won that contest 2-0.
“They’re a good club,” Hopkinton coach Dan Meserve said. “They hit the ball hard. Up and down the lineup they’re good”
Hopkinton scored two runs in the second and four in the third. It was a 7-6 game at that point, but Campbell took control by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. Steiniger’s three-run home run capped the scoring in that inning.