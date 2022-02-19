RYAN COWETTE graduated from Trinity High School in 2009, but he won’t be rooting for Trinity when it faces Goffstown in today’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball championship game. The reason? Cowette is Goffstown’s head coach.
The top-seeded Pioneers (18-1) and third-seeded Grizzlies (18-3) will meet at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium in a game scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Goffstown handed Trinity its lone loss this season (67-58).
“I remember it being a well-played game,” Cowette said. “It was clean. Both teams played hard.
“They do a good job of rebounding the ball and they have some strong kids, so we have to make sure we’re as good as we can be on the glass Sunday.”
When the teams met on Jan. 26 in Goffstown, Trinity led by five at halftime and by three entering the fourth quarter. Goffstown was 24 of 29 from the free throw line in that victory. Trinity made 7 of its 11 free throws.
“They’re a great team,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “They’re strong. They’re physical. They’re good with the ball — they don’t turn it over. We have to hit shots because we may not get as many possessions as we normally do against teams.
“We have to pick the tempo up on them, which we love. “(Transition offense) is really our bread and butter.”
Cowette, who is in his fourth season as Goffstown’s head coach, said his team is equipped to handle any pace.
“We’ve had some success playing an up-tempo game, and also when the score has been a little bit lower and it’s been a little bit slower game,” he said. “My hope is we’re able to keep our composure regardless of the speed of the game and stay within ourselves. We try not to let other teams dictate how the game is played from a speed and tempo standpoint, so this will obviously be a challenge.”
Gofftown’s last state title came in 2000, when it won the second of back-to-back championships in Class I. Trinity hasn’t won a championship since it beat Bishop Guertin in the Division I title game in 2013.
“Both sides play really good defense, so I think ball security and number of turnovers is something that will stand out,” Cowette said. “Other than that, I think both teams are pretty well-rounded and can hurt you in a variety of ways, whether it’s inside, outside or in transition.
“Hopefully it’s a good showcase of the two teams, because I think both teams are very deserving of the opportunity.”
The Trinity-Goffstown matchup is the first of four NHIAA championship games that will be played at UNH today. The rest of the schedule:
Division II boys (1 p.m.)
No. 1 Souhegan vs. No. 3 ConVal
Souhegan (19-1) beat ConVal (18-3) 45-42 during the regular season. The Cougars had a 29-20 halftime lead in that game, but the Sabers began the second half on a 20-3 run. ConVal made 4 of its 27 field goal attempts in the second half.
Souhegan is seeking the program’s first championship since 2004, when it beat John Stark 55-33 to win the Class I title. This is ConVal’s first trip to a championship game since it lost to Goffstown in the 2000 Class I final. ConVal also shared the 2020 title with Bow, when the season ended early because of COVID.
Division I Girls (4 p.m.)
No. 5 Bishop Guertin vs. No. 2 Bedford
This is a rematch between programs that met in last year’s Division I final. Bedford (18-2) prevailed in that matchup, 64-46, but the Cardinals (18-3) beat the Bulldogs 50-43 in the opener for each team this season. BG guard Brooke Paquette made 15 of 16 free throw attempts and finished that contest with a game-high 22 points.
BG’s No. 5 seeding is a bit misleading since two of its three losses came against out-of-state opponents. The Cardinals won the Division I championship in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and shared the title with Goffstown in 2020, when the tournament was suspended because of COVID.
“They scare the (heck) out of me,” BG coach Brad Kreick said when he was asked about Bedford. “The big kid (Bedford center Lana McCarthy) is brutally tough. For the last three years we’ve played them, early and at the end of the season, they don’t look anything like what they did at the beginning of the season. They get better. Very tough matchup for us.”
Division II Girls (7 p.m.)
No. 1 Hanover vs. No. 3 Bow
Hanover appears to be every bit as good as its 20-0 record suggests. Two of those victories came against Division I opponents — Bedford and Goffstown — and Hanover beat each of its Division II opponents by at least 20 points.
Hanover’s wins include a 50-28 victory over Bow on Dec. 16. The Falcons were within four points at halftime of that game (21-17), but Hanover scored 12 of the first 18 points in the second half and pulled away. Bow has won 18 of its 19 games since then.
Hanover’s last title came in 2019, when it posted a 52-41 victory over Kennett in the Division II final.
Bow’s last championship came in 2013, when it defeated White Mountains 29-17 to win the Division III title.