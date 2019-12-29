MANCHESTER — It wasn’t the start the Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball team hoped to have.
Facing Manchester Central’s tough defense in Sunday’s championship game of the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament, the Crusaders scored just four points over the first eight minutes of the game.
Not exactly what one would expect from a team that features a Player of the Year candidate in Lyric Grumblatt and two others — Jennessa Brunette and Tamrah Gould — who stand to receive All-State consideration. Luckily for coach Greg Cotreau, his team snapped out of its lull in the second quarter, scoring 19 points to take control of a game they went on to win 46-35.
“In the second quarter I thought our offensive execution was just really, really good,” Cotreau said. “I don’t want to discredit our defense. Our defense kept us in the game in the first quarter when our offense really wasn’t working.”
The Memorial defense held Central to seven points in the first quarter, limiting the damage the Crusaders’ lack of scoring could have posed. But when the offense finally caught up, Memorial took off. Grumblatt tallied six of her 11 points in the second period while Brunette and Gould chipped in four and three points, respectively.
Brunette finished the game with 11 points while Gould added seven.
Memorial held a 23-14 lead at halftime but was outscored 12-9 in the third quarter, allowing Central to be within six points, 32-26, entering the final eight minutes.
However, the Crusaders were still effective even when the ball wasn’t going in the basket, drawing fouls that put them in the bonus late in third and for the entirety of the fourth, which ended up being a big reason why they pulled away.
Memorial made 10 of 11 free throws over the final eight minutes, with Grumblatt making all four of hers and Brunette knocking down both of hers.
“They’re really good offensively and I knew when we had to start fouling (they were going to make their free throws),” Central coach Mike Wenners said. “They’re tough. We knew what we were up against.”
Ryan Moran was also a factor in the fourth quarter for Memorial, scoring all five of her points in the frame to help the Crusaders hang on.
Brunette was named tournament MVP after averaged 10.7 points per game over three contests, including a personal tournament-high 13 in Saturday’s win over Lebanon.
“Central makes you earn everything,” Cotreau said. “Emily Greenwood is an outstanding defender. Sometimes Lyric is going to have to be the primary ball handler or the decoy which she did a pretty good job of tonight. Jennessa Brunette stepped up for us in a big way.”
Both of these teams resume their regular season schedules on Friday. Memorial will visit Exeter while Central will host Dover.