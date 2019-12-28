NASHUA — It was an exciting back-and-forth battle and it came to an end when senior guard Jack Pyzynski drained a 3-point basket over two defenders at the buzzer in overtime to give Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine) a 47-46 victory over Goffstown and the Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament title.
Pyzynski’s three capped a wild finish during which Goffstown senior Myles Green bang a huge three with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 40 and send it to overtime.
“They competed against very high level competition for three days, especially today,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “I think we’ll learn a lot from this game.”
Pyzynski was a machine with a pair of game highs with 18 points and nine rebounds, but the Grizzlies went shot for shot the entire game.
The teams traded the lead six times, and the Grizzlies stayed in it thanks to their 3-point shooting early. Despite falling behind by 10 in the second quarter, the Grizzlies rallied to take a three-point lead after three quarters.
Over the first three quarters, the Grizzlies shot 7-12 from three.
“We were making shots,” Cowette said. “We were answering. We didn’t back down. We kept making big shots to keep ourselves in it. I don’t know if we’ll shoot at that clip every game, but the fact that they see they can do it should boost their confidence going forward.”
No one hit more big shots than Derek Steckowych. The senior hit five threes en route to a team-high 17 points. Junior guard Jack Kelly had 11 points for Goffstown.
“He shoulders a lot of the weight for us,” Cowette said of the senior. “We’re very lucky to have him.”
Sophomore guard Robenson Baguidy, who was named to the all-tournament team, fought through foul issues all game and finished with nine points and three steals.
“He’s another kid who’s going to learn a lot from these games and experiences,” Cowette said of Baguidy. “He’ll be a rock for us this year. Another kid that we’re lucky to have at Goffstown.”
The game was Goffstown’s second overtime game of the tournament after it beat Nashua South in the opening round. The Grizzlies also came from behind to beat Alvirne in the semifinals on Friday.
Cowette said that his club learned a lot this weekend that can translate into success throughout the season.
“We’re going to learn a lot not only from this whole week, but this game especially,” Cowette said. “Any close game that we see during this regular season coming up we’ll feel a lot more prepared because of what we went through today.”