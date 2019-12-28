NASHUA — The Merrimack High School girls’ basketball team exerted near total control Saturday as it rolled past Nashua South 56-30 to claim the Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament title.
The Tomahawks did it with their pressing defense. Merrimack forced 18 Nashua turnovers in the first half and used all those additional possessions to open an 18-2 lead after a quarter and a 38-9 lead by halftime.
“That was, by far, the best first half of execution that I’ve seen them come together with,” Merrimack coach Michael Soucy said. “It was unbelievable. Defensively we were solid across the board. Offensively, we executed our halfcourt offense. First time all year. I’m so proud of them.”
Nashua didn’t reach double digits until the 5:26 mark of the third quarter. But before the quarter was done, the Tomahawks led by as many as 34 points.
Merrimack’s press turned into transition buckets but the Tomahawks were also able to move the ball effectively within the offense. It was that type of ball movement that led to 10 Tomahawks scoring.
Merrimack got a spectacular game from senior guard Riley Crampton. The captain finished with nine points but it was everything else she did that left a huge mark on the game, especially early. Crampton had five assists and five steals for the Tomahawks before leaving the game along with the rest of the starters in the third quarter.
“She’s the straw that stirs the drink, right?” Soucy said. “She gets everybody in the right positions and gets everybody organized and controls the tempo of the game for us. She’s phenomenal.”
South outrebounded Merrimack 27-21 but it didn’t matter as Merrimack shot efficiently when it had the ball.
Merrimack got 11 points from junior Theresa Twardosky in the first half. Twardosky and senior Sam Page were both named to the all-tournament team.
The Tomahawks also received seven points from sophomore Shannon Sadhwani and six points from Gillian Waller off the bench.
“The tough thing for other teams defending us is we’re pretty balanced,” Soucy said. “We have a lot of kids that can score. One night it’ll be Theresa, and she’ll have 20-plus.The next night it’ll be Sam Page or Riley or Heather (Rohr). Every game there’s going to be a different leading scorer, I think.”
South’s offense was led by seven points from Julianna Martin.