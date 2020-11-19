GOOD MORNING! And welcome to the final weekend of fall 2020 high school sports. A long, strange trip, for sure.
And, generally, a successful one, considering it was played in a pandemic, and we’ll cap it with a pair of Saturday football championships that should be terrific: Goffstown vs. Nashua North in Division I and Souhegan vs. Plymouth in Division II.
The finalists have not played each other, which always creates intrigue. In fact, there is only one common opponent (Timberlane, beaten by both Plymouth and Souhegan).
So they’ll just line up and play, and by about 3:15 p.m., two teams will remain unbeaten and two will not.
Goffstown, a team with a lot of really good players, will challenge North, which has the best of the really good players, Curtis Harris-Lopez, who is always quicker and faster than everyone else on the field.
Simultaneously, Souhegan, said to have all the weapons a good high school team needs, challenges Plymouth. You don’t have to be Chuck Lenahan to understand the Bobcats’ standard of excellence over the decades.
And talk about Souhegan-Plymouth history rekindled! Despite the 80 miles that separate the schools — or maybe because of it — the rivalry may have been the best in the state from the late 1990s through the early 2000s when one or the other claimed the Division III title in 13 straight years, with the legendary Lenahan going 5-0 against the Sabers in title games.
And here’s the most important part of the state finals: They’re playing. We were never sure that would happen, were we?
Now to clear the desk ...
• All of this said, it seemed weird that neither Pinkerton nor Exeter was a part of the Division I football quarterfinals — and not because they lost in an earlier round. It’s 2020. No further questions.
• This throwback note from Brian Sanderson, son of former Manchester Central football coach Wayne Sanderson: “Central beat Haverhill (Mass.) on Thanksgiving Day at Gill Stadium 50 years ago in a close game that propelled Central to the state football crown. It was my father’s first year as head coach of that team, and he thinks fondly of people like Stan Pinkos and other members of that exciting team.”
• The University of Maine’s hockey team’s opening series scheduled for this weekend in Orono against UMass has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. “We tried everything we could but there were a couple of timing issues that couldn’t be lined up,” Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph told the Bangor Daily News.
But the Black Bears are cleared to play, which they’re excited about, and will now open next weekend at UConn. And now UConn will fill its dance card this weekend by playing UMass in a home-and-home series. The Minutemen were supposed to play Vermont, but the Catamounts postponed varsity activities until Dec. 18. Get used to that kind of schedule shifting.
• Coe-Brown Northwood Academy cross country star Addison Cox, the Meet of Champions and Division II champ, has signed a national letter of intent to compete at UNH. She is a senior.
• The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team received votes in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II preseason poll. The Hawks were, in effect, ranked 28th nationally. Senior Chris Paul earlier this month was named a Division II preseason All-American.
Now the Hawks need a basketball season.
• With no fans permitted at some games, expect to see unfamiliar on-campus gyms when some Division I basketball games are televised. For instance, Georgetown is playing its home games in McDonough Arena and Providence College will play in Alumni Hall, not its usual Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
• Enjoy the holidays, everyone, and please be safe.