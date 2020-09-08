On the first day New Hampshire high schools were allowed to practice, Windham High’s athletic department on Tuesday suspended all activities until further notice, citing “positive COVID-19 cases” within the student body.
“The students who have tested positive and their siblings will quarantine and will learn remotely for the recommended quarantine time,” according to a tweet from Windham Athletics.
The school immediately contacted the state Department of Health and Human Services and is working with the agency to help with its investigation, the tweet said.
It’s unclear if Windham started practices or where the school goes from here. When reached, Athletic Director Mike McCaffery deferred questions to school communications liaison Natalie Jendrasko, who could not be reached.
According to Windham High’s website, it is still planning on opening Wednesday.
Posts on social media did not state how many students tested positive, or which sports they participate in, only that “many of the students are athletes.”
The boys high school soccer program tweeted Tuesday following the announcement, saying members should focus on fitness in the absence of scheduled practices, but cautioned against doing so in groups.
“Please do not train in small groups on your own time. We will not begin this week. I will notify you once we are cleared. Your decisions impact how things move forward. Please be mindful of that,” the boys soccer program tweeted.