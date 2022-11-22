ETHAN HOLMES always had the work ethic but Manchester Central football coach Ryan Ray sometimes wondered if he had the necessary size to play at the high school level.
Holmes, a 5-foot-6, 155-pound wide receiver/defensive back, became a two-way starter, a senior captain and, Ray said, irreplaceable over the past two years for the Little Green through his relentless drive.
“Every time the seed of doubt started seeping into my mind, he’d just come back bigger and stronger and work harder, get better,” Ray said of Holmes before Central’s practice at Gill Stadium on Tuesday. “Every time I started doubting him, he would prove me wrong that he could get it done.”
Central (2-6) will play Manchester Memorial (2-6) in the Queen City Turkey Bowl on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Gill Stadium. The rivals did not play during the NHIAA season.
Proving people wrong has been one of Holmes’ biggest motivations since he stepped on the field.
Holmes grew up in a football-loving family and played flag football as a kid but his parents did not feel comfortable letting him play the tackle version of the game because of his fibromyalgia.
Fibromyalgia is a long-lasting disorder that causes, among other symptoms, fatigue and muscle pain and tenderness.
When Holmes got better in eighth grade, he joined the Manchester East Cobras and began his tackle football career. During his freshman season at Central, Holmes was 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds.
“I haven’t really looked at it like, ‘Aw, it’s going to be hard for me,’” Holmes said. “I just looked past it and tried to outwork everybody.”
Ray said Holmes is always in the weight room, never misses practice and does whatever his coaches ask.
Central senior offensive/defensive lineman and captain Khari Whitehead said Holmes motivated him to improve when they were freshmen.
“I used to be really big, really unathletic freshman year,” said Whitehead, who met Holmes in sixth grade. “He was like, ‘Khari, you’ve got to get in the weight room.’ I got in the weight room. ... He pushed me to get better.”
Holmes, Whitehead and fellow senior captain, offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Wong spent this past preseason in the weight room, working to build a strong bond among Central’s players.
Ray said Holmes, Wong and Whitehead are the first to arrive and last to leave at practice, always do what is asked of them, have positive attitudes and a contagious work ethic. When Central struggled during the season, the trio’s leadership kept the team together, Ray said.
Wong said he and Holmes lead by example and that Holmes brings energy to the Little Green.
“His spirit, his passion for the sport in general, to have that around us, it means a lot, especially as a team just to have that positive force around us,” Wong said.
Holmes, a slot receiver, logged 27 receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 131 yards on 18 carries this fall. At defensive back, he had six pass breakups and 61 total tackles.
Holmes said he tries to be reliable at both positions and use his quickness to his advantage against linebackers when playing slot receiver.
In Central’s 43-15 loss at Concord on Sept. 17, Ray said Holmes made tackle after tackle on Crimson Tide star running back Eli Bahuma.
“He’s like that little rabid pit bull,” Ray said of Holmes. “He has no fear. He has no quit. If you tell him he can’t do it, he’s going to prove you wrong.”
Holmes said his favorite football memory is Central’s 18-14 win over Dover on Oct. 7. The Little Green scored the game-winning touchdown — a 7-yard pass from Cayden Salvi to Jacob Maloney — with 14 seconds remaining, earning their first win against a then-4-1 Dover team.
“That’s like a Cinderella story,” Holmes said.
Holmes and his fellow 16 Central seniors will add one final memory on Thanksgiving against the Crusaders.
Whitehead said he is excited to play in his first Thanksgiving Day game.
Holmes said he played with some Memorial players during his season with the Cobras. One of Wong’s best friends, Adam Jacques, is a senior offensive/defensive lineman for Memorial.
“You don’t want to lose to them your senior year because you’re going to hear about it the rest of your life,” Wong said.