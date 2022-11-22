MENE ADUMENE is anything but ambivalent about playing high school football on Thanksgiving.
Adumene, one of eight seniors on the Manchester Memorial roster, will tell you he and his teammates are thankful for one more opportunity to play football this year. That opportunity will come Thursday (10 a.m.), when Memorial and Central go head-to-head at Gill Stadium.
“I’ve been thinking about winning that game, and the feeling of playing on that turf field for the last time,” Adumene said. “It’s a little bit sad, but if we end on a win, I’ll be happy. It’s something that I’m looking forward to.
“The more time we get to spend together as a football team practicing, the better.”
Adumene, a 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard/nose-tackle, has been a starter for the Crusaders in each of the past three seasons. He plans to major in nursing in college, and hopes to continue his football career as well. He also plays varsity lacrosse.
“He’s been our best player probably for three years now,” Memorial football coach Rob Sturgis said. “Whenever we need a yard, we run the ball behind him.
“Playing Thursday means a lot to him. It means a lot to all of them.”
The Crusaders and Little Green did not play each other during the regular season. The schools were placed in different conferences this year, in part, to help create more buzz when the teams meet on Thanksgiving.
Manchester has been crowning a “city champion” on Thanksgiving since 1981. At one time Memorial, Central, West and Trinity were all eligible to play in the game — the two teams that had the best regular season would participate — but recently it’s been a matchup between the Crusaders and the Little Green. Last season, the clubs played a nonconference game on Nov. 6.
Sturgis grew up in Massachusetts, where watching your local high school football team play on Thanksgiving is part of the holiday tradition for many people. He said there’s no negative to playing on Thanksgiving.
“Especially games like ours where it’s truly a rivalry,” he said. “For a full year, you get to say you’re the city champs.
“As a coach, I don’t get to work with the JV kids or the freshman kids on an everyday basis, so getting a chance to work with them for three weeks and seeing what we have in the future and see what we have coming up, I love it. I get to see who can play varsity football and who would be better suited to playing JV again next year.”
Because Memorial and Central have a cooperative lacrosse team, Adumene said his “Central teammates” regularly remind him about Central’s 27-24 victory over Memorial last year.
“It was every day, especially during the lacrosse season,” Adumene said. “I heard about it a lot.
“We’ve grown up around each other for most of our lives. Played different sports together. The competitiveness, it’s always there. Even after this game, we’re always going to be talking about it.
“I’m confident. We’ve had good practices and I think we’ll execute to the best of our ability and be the more physical team.”
Memorial’s only Thanksgiving Day victory came in 2014, when it beat Central 41-14. Thursday will be Memorial’s 11th appearance in the “Turkey Bowl.”
“It’s the one time you get together with all of your high school friends, especially if you went away to college,” said Sturgis. “Playing on Thanksgiving makes sense to me. That’s supposed to mark the end of your season.”
“Mene and every one of these seniors wants to beat Central more than they want to win any other game on their schedule. A lot of them are friends, but as soon as the game rolls around, there’s no game that’s more important to these kids.”