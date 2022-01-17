IT IS NOT unusual for former high school stars to return to their alma maters to coach the teams they once played for. What you don’t see too often is both varsity basketball teams at a school coached by two former players who graduated together.
Oh, and both were voted most athletic in high school.
It would be an understatement to say current Campbell High head coaches Hannah Neild and Justin DiBenedetto, both Class of 2015, have already left their mark on the school’s basketball programs. Neild led the Cougars to the Division III state title in 2014, then scored her 1,000th career point the next season as a senior. At the same time, DiBenedetto was a two-time captain and made it to the final twice and semifinals in his senior year.
Yet, despite both having successful high school careers, the path back to Litchfield looked different for Neild and DiBenedetto.
After graduation, Neild continued her playing career at Merrimack College. After two successful years for the Warriors, she shifted her focus toward studies and transferred to Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., a research university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing. At Gallaudet, Neild, who was diagnosed with a bilateral moderate to severe hearing loss at the age of 1, was able to play softball and soccer as well as basketball — she was a 1,000-point scorer in two seasons at Gallaudet — while working toward an undergraduate degree in early childhood education.
It was not until she moved back to New Hampshire that coaching crossed her mind.
Unlike Neild, DiBenedetto knew he wanted to get into coaching after graduation and wasted no time finding a job while commuting to Southern New Hampshire University. While working toward his degree, he coached Hillside Middle School in Manchester for three seasons.
Then, in the fall of 2020, a new head coaching job opened up that DiBenedetto knew he couldn’t pass up.
“I was planning on taking the year off from coaching due to COVID,” DiBenedetto said. “Once I heard the Campbell job was open, I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I knew it was my dream to get a coaching job and come back to Campbell. I applied as soon as I heard about the job.”
Last year, as Neild returned to the state after completing her master’s degree in deaf education, a few families contacted her and her father about coaching the girls’ varsity team.
“Originally, my dad was going to be the head coach and I was going to be his assistant,” she said. “It wasn’t until we decided it would be good for the players to have some female leadership that I would be the head coach and he would help me, especially since they haven’t had a woman coach in a while.”
Neild had limited coaching experience. For her senior project, she coached the current junior class when they were in elementary school. And, only seven years removed from high school, Neild felt she would be able relate to players, she said.
Both coaches have shown plenty of enthusiasm being back in their hometown, and the community has embraced their return. And knowing that they have a community that has their backs has made the transition easier for them.
When she returned to the school to interview for the coaching position, Neild bumped into a few of her former teachers.
“They would ask why I was visiting the school,” Neild said. “I told them I was thinking about doing a little coaching. Seeing the excitement on their faces gave me validation that this might be a good idea.”
While their experiences in basketball may differ since high school, both coaches are active during practice and are often doing the drills with their players. DiBenedetto still participates in scrimmages while Neild brings lessons from the college game into practice.
Being a new coach certainly has its challenges, such as trying to get film from other coaches, DiBenedetto says, but having a former classmate close by has helped both coaches transition into their new roles.
“It’s been really nice having someone not only with a year of experience coaching but also someone who I went to school 12 years with,” Neild said. “He was really helpful coming to tryouts and open gyms and giving advice on some of the lessons he learned.”
DiBenedetto shared the same sentiment about his former classmate.
“I’ve always told her, whatever she needs I’m there to help. If she needs anything, I’d be there for her and I’m sure it would be the same the other way around. We talked a lot during tryouts about the tough decisions we each have to make.”
Outside of basketball, Neild and DiBenedetto also have days jobs. Neild works as a teacher for the deaf for students in several school districts, while DiBenedetto is an emotional behavioral teacher for elementary students in Manchester.
Like most young adults a few years removed from college, Neild and DiBenedetto don’t know where they may be in the long-term, but both have plans to build their programs up and don’t see themselves leaving Campbell for other coaching jobs anytime soon.
The two have discussed starting up basketball camps in town to give back to the community and get kids involved at a younger age.
“If I can stay here for 20 years,” said DeBenedetto, “I’ll be here for 20 years.”