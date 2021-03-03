The game appeared to be all but over. Erin Flurey had just split a pair of free throws to put No. 4 Manchester Central up by two over rival No. 5 Memorial with just around 10 seconds left in regulation and Memorial threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Needing to get the ball back, Memorial had no choice but to foul to send Central to the free throw line once more, where Reheem Imam hit the second of her two freebies to give the Little Green a three-point lead with Memorial needing to go full court to have a shot to tie the game.
Wisely, the Crusaders threw a pass to half court where they called a timeout to set themselves up with an inbounds pass just behind half court with 3.4 seconds left. The ball ended up in senior Jess Carrier’s hands and she took a few dribbles to the three-point line, put a shot up and got fouled in the process. A chance to tie the game awaited, her senior season on the line.
Carrier calmly sank all three to send the game to overtime, where Memorial outscored Central 11-4 on its way to a 51-44 first round victory Tuesday night in the NHIAA Division I Region Two playoffs.
The Crusaders will visit Bedford on Friday for a preliminary-round game at 7 p.m.
“That play wasn’t even designed for Jess, it was designed for Emma Rossi to come off the curl,” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau said. “But the ball got deflected. I think, really, that’s what senior leadership does for you. Jess understood the score, she understood we needed a three, she understood the time, she understood the ball got tipped and the clock was now running, so she had to create a little bit of contact and force the refs to make a really tough call.
“I think it was the right call. I was more concerned that they were going to try to say the foul happened on the floor before the shot. But if you recall she had missed four free throws in a row not too much earlier than that. Once I saw the first one go down I think our entire bench took a deep breath and said alright she’s gonna knock down all three of them now. I think at the end of the day the right person made the right play and there’s nobody else I’d want in that situation.”
Carrier struggled a bit early in the game before finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She picked up two early fouls in the first quarter and didn’t score her first bucket until the fourth. Instead, it was Ryan Moran who kept the Crusaders within shouting distance, scoring eight of her 10 points in the second quarter to decrease the Central lead to six at the halftime break after Memorial had struggled to make shots.
“As bad as we played in that first half, we were right there,” Cotreau said. “We didn’t let Central get (too far) ahead. The other girl that kind of saved the day for us in the first half was Ryan Moran, our other senior captain. She was enormous for us. Without her, there’s no way that we win this game today. I thought she was incredible. Just the mental toughness of going down and knowing things kind of weren’t going our way, that really comes down to the girls that have playoff experience like Jess, Ryan and Elizabeth (Barrientos).”
The overtime period was all Memorial. Emma Rossi hit a quick three followed by a Moran layup to put the Crusaders ahead by five in the blink of an eye. Jailyn Johnson answered with a layup for Central, but all the Little Green got the rest of the period was a pair of free throws.
It was a complete turn of momentum and the result of a gritty performance by Memorial.
“We just took it from them,” Cotreau said. “I think that was kind of the feeling coming back into the huddle when the fourth quarter horn went off. We said, ‘Hey we got away with one and it’s a brand new game. Four minutes. Let’s come out and do the things we said we needed to do to start the game. We’ve gotta do it for four straight minutes now.’
“We pushed our pace. We were able to get out on the break, Emma hits that three, Ryan finishes at the rim and now we’ve got a little breathing room. From that point on, our captains just willed us to win.”
Despite the loss, Central got another incredible performance from Flurey. She played her typical ferocious defense, taking away one of Memorial’s top scorers in Maddie Pepra-Omani, crashed the glass to the tune of double-digit rebounds and scored 10 points. Cotreau went so far as to say she’s the best defender he has ever seen at this level and it’s hard to argue.
As for Friday, Memorial will face another tough test in Bedford.
“I think on paper Bedford is the favorite to win the region,” Cotreau said. “We played them twice not long ago and we lost to them in the first game at home 50-36, but I think that score does not indicate how close of a game that was. Then we played them at their place and we lost by seven. I think we’re going to have to rely on our athleticism and we’re going to have to rebound. We’ll watch some film and figure out what we need to fix and then we’ll be ready for Friday.”