A brother-and-sister act reigned on Saturday at the state Meet of Champions.
Coe-Brown senior Addison Cox claimed the girls title, and moments later her brother, sophomore Aidan, captured the boys crown.
Addison Cox clocked an 18:01 to easily win the girls’ portion of the state meet at Mine Falls in Nashua. She finished the 3.1-mile course about 12 seconds faster than runner-up Chloe Trudel, a junior from Souhegan. Merrimack Valley junior Sophia Reynolds took third in 18:55, followed by Carly Rinko, a Bedford senior, in 19:00.
Hanover, led by top finisher Caroline Loescher (19th), edged Exeter by one point for team honors. Coe-Brown was third with 115 points.
Aidan Cox ran a 14:58, finishing 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Eben Bragg of Concord. Aidan Cox led a parade of Bears across the finish line: Teammates Luke Tkaczyk (third), Carter Sylvester (fourth), Logan Mihelich (13th) and Wyatt Mackey (14th) also ran well, helping Coe-Brown breeze to the team title with 29 points. Concord finished runner-up with 81 points.