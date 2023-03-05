NEW LONDON -- The rubber match went to Colebrook Academy, and the NHIAA Division IV girls basketball championship came with it.
Second-seeded Colebrook capped its season with a 47-44 victory over top-seeded Groveton in the Division IV title game played at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday.
Ariana Lord led Colebrook (19-3) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Emma McKeage (11) and Haley Rossitto (10) also scored in double figures for the Mohawks, who received eight points and 11 rebounds from Sierra Riff.
“I knew it was going to be a one-possession game,” Colebrook coach Duane Call said. “I didn’t expect anything different.”
Groveton (19-3) trailed 45-44 after Aspen Clermont made a layup with 15 seconds to play, but Rossitto made two free throws to push the Mohawks’ lead to three points with 11.5 second left. Colebrook fans began their celebration after Groveton missed two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds.
The teams split two games during the regular season. Groveton earned a 47-45 win at home, and Colebrook won the rematch 45-44 in Colebrook.
“I was proud of the fact that Colebrook was on fire in the first half and we chipped away to take the lead with about four minutes left,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said. “That’s kind of the way this team has been all year. The girls are resilient, they stay composed and they find a way. Colebrook was just three points better.”
Delaney Whiting scored a team-high 16 points for Groveton. Marissa Kenison contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Eagles received nine points, six rebounds and four assists from Clermont.
Groveton took its first lead since the first quarter when Clermont made two free throws to put the Eagles in front 41-40 with 4:05 to play but Riff scored on the ensuing possession to give Colebrook a lead it didn’t relinquish.
“We did a great job maintaining our composure and coming right back and taking that lead again,” Call said. “And then playing solid defense and rebounding down the stretch. Hit some clutch free throws. That’s the mark of a champion: don’t fold.”
Colebrook led 16-11 after one quarter and 29-18 at halftime. Groveton led 11-4 midway through the first, but Colebrook closed the quarter on a 12-0 run.
Colebrook’s first-half lead peaked at 12 points, 29-17, when McKeage was fouled on a made 3-pointer and connected on the free throw with 1:12 left in the half. Lord had nine points, five rebounds and three assists in the half.
Groveton whittled its 11-point halftime deficit to two points when Whiting made a 3-pointer that made it a 35-33 game with 1:46 remaining in the third, but Colebrook led 40-35 entering the final eight minutes.