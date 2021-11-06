IT WASN’T the 1999 Turkey Bowl, when quarterback Ricky Leclerc threw three touchdown passes to lead newly crowned state champion Central to a come-from-behind 19-14 win over Memorial.
Nor was it the “Snow Bowl,” played 50 years ago, when Bob Chabot’s Crusaders beat Trinity 12-6 in whiteout conditions at a jam-packed Gill Stadium in Manchester.
But Friday’s contest between Central and Memorial, two programs with one win apiece this season, meant plenty to the players who blocked and tackled and battled to the final whistle.
And guess what? In a forgettable 2021 season for both squads, it was a thriller by any standard, not decided until a successful fake punt with 2:19 remaining sealed a 27-24 victory for the Little Green at chilly Gill.
“How it ended ... it was storybook,” said Central senior Aiden Kelley.
“That was our best football game of the year,” said Central coach Ryan Ray. “Win or lose, that was the best football game of the year.”
For sure, Friday’s game wasn’t a lot of things. The regular season was over, so it didn’t count in the NHIAA Division I standings. It wasn’t Thanksgiving Day or even Thanksgiving week — there won’t be a Turkey Bowl this year — so it wasn’t a holiday thing, either. And it definitely wasn’t a playoff game, the kind they were playing at Winnacunnet and Londonderry this weekend.
But because the rivals didn’t meet during the season — COVID hit them both, canceling two games each — the NHIAA allowed it. Friday was open at Gill Stadium. They had to play, really.
So they did, before a crowd of about 200 fans, plus both schools’ marching bands and cheerleaders, in late-afternoon sun turning to early-evening darkness. The rivalry was renewed and bragging rights were at stake — which was obvious on the first play from scrimmage when Memorial’s Matt Wilson roared through the line and stuffed halfback Tyler Caesar for a 3-yard loss.
“This is the game that every kid on this team looks forward to every year,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “and the fact that it didn’t get played because of the COVID stuff between us and them ... it was really tough to not know if you were going to play this game. When the kids found out, they lit up. I didn’t tell them until after the (Oct. 29) Winnacunnet game.”
“My mind immediately went ‘Central week,’” said Memorial senior Jacob Calabro. “That’s all I could think about.”
The Crusaders were thinking big early when quarterback Braden Hafeman hit Martin Alisandro with a swing pass and Alisandro went 36 yards for a touchdown. It was 6-0 and the Memorial band played its fight song, which also happens to be a version of the the Notre Dame Victory March.
Central answered. Liam Murphy’s goal-line interception and 50-yard return put the Little Green in position to go ahead on a 7-yard TD pass from Jayden Hann (16-for-27, 224 yards) to Caesar. Baylee Bates kicked the extra point and Central led, 7-6.
Back and forth they went. The Crusaders drove 61 yards in nine plays and took a 12-7 halftime lead on Hafeman’s 2-yard sneak.
Coaches got fired up and matters became serious in second half. Central survived a tremendous would-be TD catch by Memorial’s Sawyer Bergeron (negated by a holding penalty) and drove 79 yards in 11 plays to take a 13-12 lead on Hann’s 10-yard keeper.
And then came the play of the game. With Memorial pinned at its own 5, Kelley drilled Hafeman in the backfield, causing a fumble that LJ Gerald recovered in the end zone. Bates kicked the point and the Little Green led 20-12.
“I was on the ground,” said Kelley, explaining his vantage point. “I was relying on my teammates to get that ball. I tried my best to, but LJ hustled to it and got on it. He’s a dog.”
But Memorial, with Hafeman (20-for-24 passing, 227 yards) returning to the field after taking that big hit, still wasn’t done. Connor McFarland scored on a spectacular run, changing lanes like a Boston motorist to get to the end zone. A missed conversion run left it 20-18.
More big plays ensued. Owen Kelley’s 29-yard leaping TD catch, plus Bates’ important PAT, made it 27-18 — a two-score game — with 4:55 to play.
Over? Did you say over?
Hafeman eluded a sack then dumped a pass to Augie Connors, who dashed 25 yards for a score. The conversion failed, but it was 27-24 — with 2:49 left.
“I told the kids that it’s really, really, really good that we finally, finally as a team responded,” said Sturgis. “We took challenges and kept going and kept going and kept going. The fact that we didn’t quit at the end, down by nine, was huge.”
The Crusaders need a stop and almost got one. Calabro broke up a third-down pass attempt, forcing a punt. On fourth-and-four, Central punter Reagan Fort took off through the middle and gained 4 yards — and one foot. First down, Central. One first down later and the game belonged to Central.
A very exciting game, at that.
“It’s always fun to play Memorial,” said Aiden Kelley. “You see them (Memorial players) at work. You see them around. It’s a fun rivalry.
“They got us last year, we got ’em this year.”