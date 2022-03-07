PENACOOK — Things couldn’t have started much worse for the Holy Family boys basketball team in Monday night’s NHIAA Division IV semifinal against Concord Christian.
Second-seeded Concord Christian scored the game’s first 12 points and was never threatened the rest of the way in its 59-42 victory at Merrimack Valley High School.
Sixth-seeded Holy Family didn’t score until 1:56 remained in the opening quarter and trailed 18-5 entering the second.
“I don’t know if it’s jitters — it shouldn’t be, it’s our second time here,” Holy Family coach Keith Lacasse said when asked about his team’s poor start. “I don’t know what it is. I’m not sure.
“They almost shut us out in the first quarter. Our shots weren’t forced, they just weren’t falling.”
Concord Christian will play either top-seeded Woodsville or fourth-seeded Littleton in Friday night’s Division IV championship game at Keene State College (7). Woodsville, last year’s Division IV champion, played Littleton in Monday’s second semifinal.
Concord Christian led 22-5 with less than four minutes to play in the first half. Holy Family didn’t score in the second quarter until 3:30 remained before halftime. The Kingsmen led 28-14 at the half.
“It’s always a key for us to get out early because then we can kind of settle into the game, and they have to start taking some chances,” Concord Christian coach Eric Heizer said. “We get to play our game. We want them chasing us.
“It’s also a little bit of a shock (to opponents) sometimes because we have a 6-8 kid in the middle and a 6-4 kid next to him and a freshman who’s 6-4, so when you don’t see it, our size catches you off-guard a little bit.”
Yves Muriganeza led Holy Family with 15 points. Karl Yonkeau finished with nine and Sean Sullivan had eight. The Griffins lost to Portsmouth Christian Academy in last year’s semifinals.
Concord Christian’s Brode Frink led all scorers with 16 points. Colby Carlile added 11 and Isaac Jarvis, a 6-foot-8 center, tossed in 10 for the Kingsmen.
Holy Family trailed 45-26 after three quarters, but used a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 13 points. Yonkeau looked like he was going to cut into the deficit even more, but he was called for his fifth foul on a drive to the basket with 6:08 to play. The Griffins failed to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“The (foul) count was crazy,,” Lacasse said. “Ten to four in the second half. Nine to one in the first half. I am surprised with three refs that the foul count was weighted that heavy in one direction with both teams playing hard.
“They (Holy Family) played better in the second half, but unfortunately we started with too deep of a deficit to come back out of it.”