KEENE – Reaching the NHIAA Division IV girls state championship game for the first time, the Concord Christian Academy girls basketball team completed a perfect season with a resounding 46-28 victory over No. 3 Derryfield School Sunday afternoon at Keene State College's Spaulding Gymnasium.
Freshman Lili Carlile led Concord Christian (22-0) with 10 points, while eighth grader Kayden Rioux tossed in nine points on three 3-pointers. The win marked Concord Christian’s third of the season against Derryfield, which finished its season with a 21-4 record.
"There were no expectations for us coming into the season,'' said Concord Christian coach Rebecca Carlile. "But we felt comfortable throughout the year that we were capable of getting this done and I'm just so proud of them. This team is a bunch of fierce competitors who hate to lose and they push each other in practice harder than many of the games we played this year.”
Concord Christian built a commanding first half leads thanks to some blanket defense, which disrupted the Cougars’ offensive flow.
Concord Christian jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and would continue to build upon it, going into the break comfortably on top 27-9 thanks to eight points from Sarah Muir and a pair of 3-pointers by Rioux.
The Lady Kingsmen played exceptionally well in terms of their ball movement throughout by working it around the perimeter and looking for an open teammate.
"We don't have any selfish players on this team,'' Rebecca Carlile said. “They are always looking to get the best shot and they are patient and disciplined enough to do that.''
Derryfield's Ava Plage and Chloe Bremberg each sank a 3-pointer to give the Cougars some hope to begin the third quarter as Derryfield cut its deficit to 31-15. However, the uphill battle proved to be too steep to overcome.
Derryfield failed make a dent in the Concord Christian lead in the fourth quarter, with the Lady Kingsmen keeping the Cougars at bay by trading buckets as each team netted 13 points apiece over the final eight minutes.
"Kudos to Concord Christian for all the pressure they put on us,'' said Derryfield coach Courtney Cheetham. “You know how much their defensive pressure creates turnovers for them to score and it is a lot harder to practice or replicate it instead of seeing it live. They do just a nice job of pressuring the ball.”
Derryfield freshman guard Elyse Ngenda, who led the team with a 21.4 points-per-game average this season, was held in check by Concord Academy’s Sarah Muir. Ngenda scored eight points for Derryfield.