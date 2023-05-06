CONCORD — Sarah Taylor is all business when she is in the circle for the Concord High School softball team.
Her teammate, Maddy Wachter is too, but flashes a few more smiles and looks carefree while pitching.
While their game demeanors are different, the aces each give their teammates confidence, opposing batters headaches and, usually, the Tide a victory.
“Other teams will tell me they’re jealous I actually have two people like that,” said 22nd-year Concord coach Duke Sawyer. “Most teams have one, but to have two even pitchers that are both in the top-five of the state, probably …”
Both pitchers are junior right-handers. Taylor, a captain, went 5-0, allowing three earned runs and six walks alongside 60 strikeouts over her first 27 innings this season for Concord, which went 8-1 over its first nine games.
Last season, the Stonehill College commit went 7-1, allowing 10 earned runs and 18 walks with 58 strikeouts over 43 innings. Her one loss last spring came in the NHIAA Division I championship game to Exeter.
Wachter, whose older brothers Nate, Jonah and Noah are all baseball players, owned a 3-1 record and allowed six earned runs and four walks with 50 strikeouts over her first 25 innings this year.
Last season, she went 10-1, allowing 12 earned runs and 12 walks alongside 134 strikeouts in 81 innings.
Nate is a senior at Concord and plays for the baseball team. Jonah, a pitcher who threw a no-hitter in Concord’s 4-0 win over Winnacunnet in the 2021 Division I final, is in his sophomore campaign for Tulane. Noah, also a pitcher, graduated from Plymouth State University last spring.
“I think it’s huge for the team to feel that confidence,” Concord junior captain and catcher Delaney Duford said before practice last Thursday at Gary Dillon Field. “When you know your pitchers on the mound and you know they’re going to give it their best effort and give their (best) foot forward — they’re more relaxed so it makes me more relaxed as a catcher.”
Taylor and Wachter also help relax their teammates by keeping runners off the bases.
Taylor, who started playing softball and pitching at the 8U level, tossed a 10-strikeout one-hitter and was four outs shy of a perfect game in the Crimson Tide’s 12-0 mercy-rule win over Manchester Central/Memorial on April 18. She also twirled a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in their 9-1 triumph over Londonderry on April 26.
Wachter, who played baseball like her brothers before switching to softball around age 7, tied the Concord program record for strikeouts in a seven-inning game (17) in the team’s 14-2 win at Alvirne on April 12. She struck out another 17 batters in Concord’s 3-2 eight-inning win over Goffstown on April 25 in which Taylor belted a walk-off home run.
Wachter primarily throws a curveball and rise ball and mixes in her screwball and drop ball. Taylor throws a rise ball, screwball, curveball, changeup and, occasionally, a drop ball.
“It definitely takes the pressure off the defense because when you have someone on first or second (base), people’s minds are racing,” Taylor said. “It’s just a lot of things going through their mind and not having those people on the bases, it allows the defense to be more at ease and calm when the pitcher is pitching.”
Taylor plays third base when Wachter pitches. Wachter plays first when Taylor is in the circle. The two constantly talk during games. Whoever is pitching that day gets plenty of encouragement from the other.
“After every strikeout we go and give each other high-fives,” Wachter said. “... (Taylor) definitely leads when it comes to that.
Wachter said she spent this past high school offseason working on the spin on her pitches.
Taylor worked heavily on her off-the-field training and the mental side of the game. Last year, Taylor said, she broke out of her habit of focusing a lot on her personal stats and comparing herself to other pitchers on the team and around the state. Taylor has also focused this season on not beating herself up for making mistakes.
“This year, I feel 10 times better and my mindset is so different than it was last year and that’s so huge for me,” Taylor said.
The other big factor in the pitching duo’s success, Sawyer said, is Duford behind home plate.
Duford played with Taylor and Wachter through most of the youth ranks.
When Wachter started playing softball, Duford was one of her first catchers. Taylor and Duford played on teams coached by Duford’s dad, Chad, through the 8U-14U levels. The trio’s 10U Capital Area All-Stars Babe Ruth team went to the World Series.
They were the only freshmen who made the varsity roster when they came to the Concord program.
Off the field, the three are best friends. They enjoy going for ice cream together around town at Arnie’s Place, Dairy Queen and Friendly’s.
“She’s literally been part of the entire softball career that I’ve had,” Wachter said of Duford, a Franklin Pierce University commit. “She’s known me since the beginning and she’s seen how I’ve grown and different areas that I need to improve.”
When Duford calls a timeout and confers with Taylor or Wachter in the circle, she sometimes opens with a joke. While her pitchers do not always look like they enjoy the humor in the moment, Duford said it’s her way of keeping things fun and light even in high-pressure situations.
“Sometimes Sarah looks like she wants to punch me in the face after I say them,” Duford joked. “When they have runners on, you don’t see them change in anything that they do. They’re the same every time, which is how it should be. I guess I just try and be the rock that they can lean (on) or, when they come in the dugout, give feedback to.”
Sawyer calls Duford, Taylor and Wachter “The Big Three.”
“They came in together as freshmen,” Sawyer said. “They all lead together. This is their third year on the team so they know what’s going on out there. ... People want to play with them because they are good and they’re just great teammates. They include everybody in everything.”
The Crimson Tide outscored their opponents, 106-16, over their first nine games, including two shutout wins and six in which they posted 12 or more runs. Whatever the run support, Sawyer said Concord feels good about its chances to win any game.
“It doesn’t matter who’s in the circle,” Sawyer said. “I think the team has a lot of confidence in each one of them.”