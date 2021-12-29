The Concord High School boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals to secure a 4-2 victory over Bedford in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament final on Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Concord, the defending NHIAA Division I champion, also won the 2019 edition of the tournament, which is sponsored by Brady Sullivan Properties.
The Crimson Tide (4-0), which beat Bedford, 2-0, on Tuesday night during pool play, scored the game-tying and game-winning goals 19 seconds apart over the opening 1:48 of the third period.
Cam McGonigle jammed the puck past Bedford goaltender Matt Desmond (35 saves) from the crease 1:29 into the final period to knot the score at 2-2. Concord freshman Trevor Craigue put home the game-winner — his first career goal — on a rebound shot 19 seconds later.
Crimson Tide sophomore defenseman Jack Shoemaker capped the game’s scoring with 6:58 remaining with his blast from the left circle during a 5-on-3 Concord advantage.
“I thought we struggled early,” Crimson Tide coach Dunc Walsh said. “We didn’t really come out with a lot of energy, I didn’t think, in the first period. … I thought we hung in there and (the) third period was our best period.”
Bedford (2-2) opened the second period almost as explosive as Concord did the third.
The Bulldogs opened the game’s scoring 23 seconds into the middle stanza with an unassisted goal from Brendan Thornton that came on a counter rush following a Crimson Tide turnover. Teammate Matt Lapinsky followed up with a backdoor power-play goal via an assist from Jack Dermody 3:17 into the second period to build a 2-0 Bulldogs lead.
Bedford took three nearly consecutive penalties in the second half of the middle period, the third of which Concord capitalized on. Crimson Tide senior captain Tyler Coskren scored on a one-timer following a cross-ice feed from fellow captain Brooks Craigue with 5:44 left in the second frame to pull his team within one.
Concord went 2-for-8 on the power play, with each opportunity coming over the final two periods.
“We were happy with the first half of the second period,” said first-year Bedford coach Jon Garrity, who played for the late Brian Stone in high school at Manchester Memorial. “We came out flying and were able to really do what we do best, which is work hard, outwork our opponent and put pucks in the net with some skill up front from guys who can really do damage at forward.
“We kind of lost our way a little bit there in the second. …You can’t go into the penalty box as much as we did against that good of a hockey team in Concord but we left the second period and we were in the intermission happy with the outcome of two (periods).”
Concord senior goaltender Will Pegnam made 19 saves.
Walsh said it was good to see his team find a way to come back from a two-goal deficit against a tough opponent early in the season.
“Going forward, if we’re behind — we don’t want to get in that situation but if we are, we know we can do it (come back),” Walsh said.
The Crimson Tide and Bedford are scheduled to play twice during the NHIAA regular season, on Jan. 15 and Feb. 17. Garrity said he is hoping the teams play one more time in the postseason after experiencing the budding rivalry for the first time during the Christmas tournament.
“The goal is to play Concord five times this year,” Garrity said. “The old saying — beat the best to be the best.”
* * *
All-Tournament Team: Cam McGonigle, Concord; Cam Keaveney, Exeter; Billy Smethurst, Bow; Dan O’Connor, Bedford; Jack Shoemaker, Concord; Will Pegnam, Concord.
Tournament MVP: Trevor Craigue, Concord.