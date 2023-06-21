gsoccer

Lakes’ Lily Wolf (in blue) controls the ball as Monadnock’s Elena Mierke moves in during Wednesday’s Granite State Games competition.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

For Rob Grabill, coaching in the Granite State Games is more about the post-game ice cream socials than trophies.

Grabill, who coaches the Hanover High School boys soccer team during the NHIAA season, has coached the Monadnock region girls soccer team and served as the Games’ soccer director for about seven years.