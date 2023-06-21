For Rob Grabill, coaching in the Granite State Games is more about the post-game ice cream socials than trophies.
Grabill, who coaches the Hanover High School boys soccer team during the NHIAA season, has coached the Monadnock region girls soccer team and served as the Games’ soccer director for about seven years.
His Monadnock teams usually aren’t tournament title contenders. The year-long preparation for the four-day tournament as soccer director involves everything from uniform orders to coordinating referees and making schedules.
“The best part is the relationships,” said Grabill, who had ice cream ready for his Monadnock players after the team’s 2-0 loss to the Coastal region team on Tuesday.
The nonprofit Granite State Games is an Olympic-style event featuring high school athletes from across the state competing in various sports on regionalized teams and is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
This year’s eighth edition of the Games featured four sports: boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey and softball. Patrick Mulcahy, the Games’ chief executive director and founder, said archery was offered last year and likely will be again next summer.
This year’s Games conclude tonight at NHTI in Concord with the boys and girls soccer finals (both at 6:30) and third-place games (both at 5).
Mulcahy, who previously coached the Bishop Guertin girls soccer team before moving to Florida three years ago, said about 350 players signed up for this year’s Games across all four sports. Field hockey made up nearly 100 of those players, Mulcahy said, and Grabill said about 135 boys and girls soccer players signed up this year.
“It’s crazy to think that we are at Year 8 right now,” Mulcahy said. “It’s been a lot of our work but our team is incredible.”
Colby-Sawyer College women’s volleyball coach David Starin serves as the volleyball director, Conant High School field hockey coach Jackie Brown is the field hockey director and Plex Softball Club coach Stacy Boyden is the softball director for the Games.
In 2018, the Games’ fourth summer of operation, basketball, tennis, golf and baseball were also offered. Mulcahy said new sports can always be added to the Games’ lineup if they find people interested in becoming a sport director and taking on those responsibilities.
“The biggest thing that we need is for someone to spearhead that sport,” Mulcahy said. “They have to be someone that is dialed into that community — knows coaches, knows players, has a good reputation, a good rapport. ...
“Our four directors that we have now are incredible. They’re ingrained into that community statewide so they’re able to help recruit players. They’re obviously able to get coaches. We could add more. We just need to find a person to lead that sport for us.”
Mulcahy said soccer, volleyball, softball and field hockey have always been the Games’ most popular sports going back to the beginning.
Brown for example, Mulcahy said, does a great job generating player interest in field hockey. Mulcahy said about 12 college programs came to watch the Games’ two-day field hockey tournament last weekend at Souhegan High School, which the Coastal region team won.
Grabill said interest has developed in the Games’ soccer tournament over the years through the community’s tremendous word of mouth. Grabill said he also tries to ensure the tournament does not interfere with the high school preseason schedule or club teams’ seasons so the state’s best players can participate.
Coaches from schools like Keene State College, New England College and Colby-Sawyer College have attended the Games’ soccer tournament this week, Grabill said.
“I think it’s probably the best four days of the high school season, maybe, outside of championship week,” Grabill said.
The Games’ two biggest hurdles every year, Mulcahy said, are having enough volunteers and sponsors.
“Anyone looking to get involved with a local organization that is statewide, that promotes sports and youth and getting outside — we’re always looking for sponsors and for volunteers,” Mulcahy said.